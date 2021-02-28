PD Editorial: Feeling fine? Get tested for COVID-19 anyway

News item: Sonoma County’s reopening efforts are being hampered by a sharp drop in the number of residents being tested for the coronavirus.

What’s up with that?

The number of infections is steadily declining, as several readers have pointed out since Staff Writer Martin Espinoza’s report was published on Wednesday. Presumably, fewer people are experiencing symptoms or otherwise feeling ill.

So, readers ask, isn’t it logical that the number of tests is down, too?

“Why would you expect testing to remain the same when you have fewer sick people and request that only sick people get tested?” Charles Kennemore wrote in one of several letters we’ve received about this story.

You’re forgiven if you missed this — we did — but the county’s guidance for getting tested for COVID-19 has changed. With ample supplies of test kits and a greater understanding of how the disease spreads, public health officials are recommending that most people get tested monthly, even if they aren’t feeling symptoms. Those in essential jobs who interact regularly with other people might consider testing twice a month.

“The way to get that transmission rate down is to find not only people who are symptomatic but those people who many not even know they have COVID and may be spreading it,” Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s public health officer, said in an interview on Friday. “It’s perfectly fine to go get a test if you haven’t been tested in the past month or so.”

While the spotlight has shifted to vaccinations, testing is a major factor in the state’s formula for allowing businesses and schools to reopen.

Mase called it “surveillance testing,” noting that 30%-40% of infections are mild or asymptomatic. Identifying those cases bolsters contact tracing efforts, reducing the transmission rate and helping identify variants.

Aggressive testing also pays dividends under the state’s rubric for reopening.

A key bench mark in the four-tier reopening program is the seven-day average of new cases per 100,000 residents. Sonoma County will remain in the bottom, purple tier until its rate, currently 14, falls below seven. Then, the county can move up to the red tier, which allows indoor dining and reopening of theaters and gyms, all with restrictions on capacity.

Here’s why testing pays off: The case rate can be adjusted down by as much as half if enough people are tested on a weekly basis. “We are rewarded for doing the right thing,” Mase said.

She said the difference between San Francisco, which moved up a tier this week, and Sonoma County, which is stuck at the bottom, is testing. Sonoma County is testing about 400 people per day and could move up a tier if the average returned to last fall’s level of 650-700 people a day.

Mase said health care providers are encouraged to offer COVID-19 tests as part of routine appointments and that providers, including community clinics, are making appointments for testing.

Appointments also are available at drive-thru testing clinics at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa, the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma and Bluebird Community Center in Windsor. Make appointments by phoning 888-634-1123 or at socoemergency.org. Tests are free.

With the pandemic approaching the one-year mark, people are anxious for progress — to get back to work or school, to see more businesses open and more activities resume. You can help. Get vaccinated as soon as you’re eligible. Until then, get tested regularly.

