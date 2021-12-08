PD Editorial: Fencing stolen goods online is too easy

Gov. Gavin Newsom and state Attorney General Rob Bonta are exhorting local police and prosecutors to crack down on smash-and-grab thefts. Stepped up enforcement isn’t the only way to make things more difficult for criminals. Congress should squeeze from the other direction by making it harder for thieves and their fences to sell stolen goods online.

In the old days, thieves would sell their contraband straight to people who didn’t ask too many questions when buying a carton of cigarettes out of the back of a truck or a stereo out of the trunk of a car.

The internet has replaced the truck and the trunk. Fences become third-party sellers on sites like Amazon and eBay where they remain all but anonymous. Thieves do the work in the stores or wherever else there’s something valuable to take. They sell it to fences for cash or drugs. The fences then offload stolen or counterfeit goods online for the actual profit.

Bicycle theft rings that plague the West Coast operate on a similar model with the addition of chop shops so fences can sell parts online.

Thieves don’t typically walk around San Francisco’s Tenderloin District with a new Louis Vuitton handbag. They are much less likely to be arrested if the stolen goods change hands quickly and disappear. No handbag means much less evidence. The person in a mask and a hoodie breaking a display case could have been anyone.

The fact that stolen and counterfeit goods sell through legitimate online retailers isn’t a secret. Cracking down on it has been tough, though, because online retailers that get a cut of sales haven’t had much incentive to identify the criminal ones.

A bill advancing in the U.S. House of Representatives could change that. The awkwardly-named-in-search-of-an-acronym Integrity, Notification, and Fairness in Online Retail Marketplaces for Consumers (INFORM Consumers) Act would require online retail sites to verify the identity of high-volume third-party sellers. Then, if someone is dealing in stolen or bogus goods, consumers might have recourse to go after them and law enforcement could arrest them.

Unlike most legislation in these deeply partisan times, the INFORM Consumers Act has a chance of passage. Amazon, eBay and Etsy have all endorsed it. It also has bipartisan support from 10 Democrats and 10 Republican cosponsors. The list includes three Democratic California representatives, though none from the North Bay.

The bill isn’t as strong as it could have been. For example, the threshold for identification is awfully high, a concession to industry lobbyists. A seller would need to move 200 items totaling $5,000 in a year before a website had to verify them.

That would help deter organized criminal groups selling large volumes of illicit merchandise, but it still leaves the door wide open for smaller groups to sell less. Four teens who do a smash and grab at a Santa Rosa Apple store, for example, could set up four anonymous accounts to sell just under $20,000 worth of goods. Then they could jump to another site and sell more. Rinse, repeat.

Still, some verification is better than no accountability at all. Internet retailers shouldn’t facilitate black market dealing in stolen goods.

