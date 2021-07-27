PD Editorial: Fighting fires while ducking drones

Sonoma County supervisors tentatively approved fines of $100 to $500 fine for drone operators caught interfering with firefighters or other emergency operations. That’s a good start, but it probably won’t be enough to deter reckless pilots. So how about dropping a dime? Call the U.S. attorney; it’s a federal crime, punishable by up to one year in prison, to interfere with firefighting on public land. The Federal Aviation Administration, meanwhile, is authorized to levy fines of up to $20,000 for drone pilots who interfere with wildland firefighting or other emergency operations. Call the FAA, too.

Pilots started reporting close encounters with drones as soon as drones became widely available. When they show up, Cal Fire halts air operations. Helicopters and air tankers fly at about the same altitude as hobby drones, creating a risk of midair collisions. A state law passed in 2016 frees authorities from liability for downing drones that venture into fire zones. But the problem persists. Perhaps it’s time for the FAA to require transponders, so drone operators can be more easily identified when they hamper emergency operations. That — and a $20,000 fine — could be a real deterrent.

