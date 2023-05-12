PD Editorial: Fighting the gun violence epidemic

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Think about this: Not a single week has passed in 2023 without at least four mass shootings in the United States.

We would like to call that incomprehensible. But it isn’t. Not anymore.

Last weekend alone:

On Saturday, six people were shot, four of them teenagers, at a party in Chico. A 17-year-old girl died.

Thirteen people were shot, and one died, in separate mass shootings in Columbus, Ohio.

Seven people were shot to death and eight others were wounded at an outlet mall in Allen, Texas, a suburb of Dallas.

On Sunday, there were seven mass shootings across four states, with eight deaths and 19 injuries.

That’s two days, 11 mass shootings, 41 victims, 17 of them killed. The youngest was just 3 years old.

And that’s only a slice of last weekend’s gun violence — the incidents in which at least four people were shot. The grisly tally doesn’t include scores of other people who were shot, accidentally or intentionally, or took their own lives with a firearm.

Through Thursday, the nation’s death toll from gun violence in 2023 was 15,185. That’s more than the combined population of Cotati and Sebastopol.

There’s another, often overlooked toll of all this carnage — the relatives and friends left to mourn the dead, and the unwitting witnesses who were not shot but were nonetheless traumatized because they happened to go shopping or to church or school in the wrong place at the wrong time.

This dystopian violence is so common that some Americans have lived through more than one mass shooting. And one man survived the nation’s worst-ever mass shooting, in 2017 in Las Vegas, then died a year later in a mass shooting at a nightclub in Thousand Oaks.

America is armed to the teeth, with tens of millions more guns than people. Yet firearms sales keep setting records, Congress remains stalemated over the most basic gun safety legislation, and some states are inexplicably making it easier to carry guns in public.

It’s against this backdrop that the Healdsburg City Council is exploring municipal-level regulations, including requirements to store firearms in a locked container and report lost or stolen guns on a timely basis.

“I want to see something that’s ongoing that really can change behavior, really can provide some education on an annual ongoing basis,” Councilman Ron Edwards said during a May 1 council meeting.

Edwards’ colleagues and Healdsburg Police Chief Ron Jenkins concurred.

An ordinance will be presented to the council at a later date.

Healdsburg would not be the first California city to enact a firearm safety law. San Jose requires guns owners to carry liability insurance to compensate people harmed by the negligent or reckless use of a firearm. Violators are subject to fines ranging from $250 to $1,000.

Healdsburg ought to consider the same requirement.

However, if the small Wine Country city goes ahead with a gun law, it should be ready for litigation. Second Amendment absolutists immediately challenged San Jose’s law, which took effect Jan. 1, and they are mounting attacks against state laws in California and elsewhere. Regrettably, they have been succeeding in the aftermath of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling last year that placed a higher premium on access to guns than public safety.

The question for elected officials in Healdsburg and elsewhere is whether to wait passively for the next shooting or stand up against the epidemic of gun violence. The answer is self-evident.

