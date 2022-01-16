PD Editorial: Filibuster has become a tool for obstruction

Let’s talk. Strike that, let’s listen.

It’s clear that Democrats haven’t rounded up the votes to scale back the filibuster, that hoary Senate tradition that allows a single senator, out of 100, to prevent a vote — or even a debate.

As a result, the Senate will continue to have a backlog of legislation that it isn’t even discussing.

Among the proposals stuck beneath the cone of silence are two voting rights bills passed by the House of Representatives. A bill requiring background checks on all gun sales, sponsored by Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, is amid filibuster warnings.

So much for the “world’s greatest deliberative body.”

Filibusters — or even the threat of one — supposedly sow the seeds of compromise. It takes 60 votes to break a filibuster and, to echo a middle school civics narrative, that challenges senators to negotiate with one another and find common ground.

Maybe that once was true. But filibusters once were rare. There were just 58 between 1917 and 1970, when the rules were changed to allow the Senate to take up other business during a filibuster. In 2021, the first year of the 117th Congress, there were 181 filibusters, and there have been no fewer than 115 in any congressional session since 2006. Neither party hesitates to exploit the rule for partisan advantage.

Chances are that prototypical middle school lesson included an old-fashioned stemwinder, maybe watching Jimmy Stewart overcome powerful interests in “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington” by speaking nonstop for 25 hours and winning over the American public.

Don’t expect a speech lasting 25 hours in the real U.S. Senate. Not anymore. These days, a senator only needs to threaten a filibuster and the Senate moves on — or adjourns. There’s no price to pay for obstruction.

If filibusters are going to be a catalyst for bipartisan cooperation rather than a blunt exercise in minority rule, Sen. Jeff Merkley is right: It’s time to bring back the talking filibuster.

“If you’re going to have the leverage that comes from slowing things down, which is considerable, you have to be on the floor giving speeches,” the Oregon Democrat said on MSNBC. “It is a public act and America can weigh in — are you heroes or bums?”

Instead of debating whether to debate, or just moving on from one stalemate to the next, senators ought to be talking about the merits of legislation. If they don’t want their colleagues to even debate a bill, much less vote on it, they ought to explain why.

With gavel-to-gavel coverage on C-SPAN, that could be a real-life civics lesson.

The filibuster threat du jour is blocking action on the Freedom to Vote Act and the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.

Among other things, these bills would strike down state-imposed restrictions on voting enacted in the name of election security, expand mail balloting and public funding of federal elections, regulate reapportionment, declare Election Day a national holiday and restore U.S. Justice Department oversight of election laws in states with a history of discrimination.

These would be some of the biggest changes in U.S. election law in decades. There’s a lot to like, but reasonable people can disagree on many of these provisions. A public debate would be educational and might sway some opinions. Isn’t that the sort of compromise filibusters supposedly foster? As it is, they’re just silent obstruction.

