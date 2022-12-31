PD Editorial: Final thoughts and a farewell to 2022

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

“Don’t look back, something might be gaining on you.”

— Satchel Paige

With all due respect and admiration for one of baseball’s legendary stars, this final day of 2022 is a fine time to take note of some good things that happened over the past year — in Sonoma County and beyond.

We start with something that did not happen — summer and fall days darkened by thick smoke and weighted with loss of life and property, not only here but across California.

There were fires, of course, 7,641 of them, according to the latest figures compiled by Cal Fire, though that’s below the five-year average of 7,746. Largest was the Mosquito Fire, which burned 76,700 acres and destroyed 78 structures in the Sierra foothills. Total acreage burned in 2022 was about 364,000, compared to 2.3 million acres a year ago and a record 4.3 million acres in 2020.

California added firefighting resources and stepped up prevention efforts over the past several years, but there was an element of luck in this year’s respite. With the potential for yet another drought year ahead, let’s hope our luck holds.

This was an election year, and local voters once again set a strong example for civic engagement. In November, when barely half of California voters cast ballots, the turnout in Sonoma County was 65.9%. Voters chose 97 people for an array of local, state and national offices. Many newly elected officials already are on the job. Others, including Sheriff-elect Eddie Engram and District Attorney-elect Carla Rodriguez, will be sworn in next week.

Who wasn’t inspired by Eric McDonnell? The 14-year-old Cardinal Newman High School freshman made it back onto the football field this fall after losing much of his left leg when he was struck by a drunken driver while cycling in 2021.

“I don’t want anyone to look at me differently … I don’t really notice that I have a prosthetic leg anymore while playing,” McDonnell told Staff Writer Kienan O’Doherty. “And I don’t want anyone else to notice that I do, either.” OK, but we’re still in awe of his perseverance.

From Point Reyes to the far points of the universe, this was a big year for stargazers. The James Webb Space Telescope, launched on Christmas Day in 2021, is providing extraordinary images of Neptune and Jupiter, nebulas and distant galaxies that one day could help explain the origins of our solar system. With the Artemis mission, NASA is one step closer to sending humans to the moon for the first time in a half-century. The target date is 2024.

We cheered in October when Nicole Aunapu Mann, a native of Petaluma and graduate of Rancho Cotate High School, became the first Native American woman to launch into space. She commanded NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission to the Internal Space Station.

Point Reyes, meanwhile, is seeking a designation as an International Dark Sky Preserve, with limits human-generated light at night so that stars, planets and even galaxies become visible to the naked eye.

Everyone has their own list of good things in 2022. Here are a few more items from ours: the return of Levi’s GranFondo and the Wednesday Market in Santa Rosa, restoration of the Polly Klaas Theater in Petaluma, the exploding popularity of pickleball and Wordle, a new terminal at Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport and wildly successful gun buybacks in Santa Rosa and Petaluma. We’re eager to see what 2023 brings.

