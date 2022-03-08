PD Editorial: Finally, an anti-lynching law

After more than a century of trying, Congress finally acted to make lynching a federal offense. The Emmett Till Antilynching Act of 2022 passed the House last week on the final day of Black History Month. The vote was 422-3. While it’s hard to imagine anyone voting no, there had been more than 200 prior attempts to pass an anti-lynching law in Congress since 1918.

The legislation, named for a Black teenager who was tortured and killed in Mississippi in 1955, passed the Senate on Monday by unanimous consent and heads next to President Joe Biden for his signature. When the law takes effect, anyone committing a hate crime that results in death or serious injury could face up to 30 years in federal prison.

The Tuskegee Institute counted 4,742 lynching incidents in the U.S. between 1892 and 1968, according to a congressional report, and 3,445 of the victims were African American. These extrajudicial killings, a form of domestic terrorism, often went unpunished. Lynching may seem like something from the past, but this bill isn’t just symbolism. One example: the Emmett Till Act potentially could have come into play for the three white men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia in 2020. Our hope is that this long overdue congressional approval will hasten the day when laws like the Emmett Till Act are no longer necessary.

