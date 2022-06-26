PD Editorial: Finally, protection for the youngest children

Now that children as young as 6 months old are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, it’s a good time for all parents who have put off vaccinating their kids to take care of this basic preventative health measure.

On June 18, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finally endorsed the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines for children aged 6 months to 5 years. There are about 21,000 kids in that age group in Sonoma County.

The county took only a few days to begin providing the vaccine for young kids at the Roseland Community Center. Children also can receive the shots from their primary care providers. The dosages are lower for younger children, and the county has about 3,200 doses available initially.

Not that there’s likely to be a mad rush of children ready to get vaccinated, given the slow adoption among older kids who have been eligible since last fall or longer.

Fewer than half of eligible California children aged 5 to 11 and only three-quarters of those 12 to 17 have completed the two-dose vaccine series. That’s better than the national rates, but still far short of where it should be as America still tries to establish some herd immunity. Across the country, more than 26 million kids aged 5 to 17 have not received even their first shot.

Fewer than 10 children younger than 5 showed up at the Roseland Community Center on the first day. Some probably went elsewhere for their shot. “We know that a lot of parents of that age group are planning to get their kids vaccinated through their pediatricians, their primary care provider,” said county communications specialist Matt Brown.

Vaccinating children should be an easy decision for parents. Outside of the small but vocal contingent of anti-vaccine activists who rely on junk science, most parents take childhood vaccines for granted. Vaccines protect kids against mumps, measles, polio, hepatitis and more. It’s time to add COVID-19 to that list.

Politics and fear stand in the way. There’s no reason to rehash all the (bad) reasons that some adults denounce COVID-19 vaccines as if they were the disease and not the prevention.

We urge parents to do what’s right for their kids, not succumb to hollow political theater that leaves children at risk. COVID-19 vaccines are safe, and they work well. Expanded eligibility for young kids should be cause for celebration and see a rush on providers.

No vaccine is 100% effective, and new COVID-19 variants are breaking through. But vaccines diminish the chances one will catch the virus. And if there is a breakthrough case, the symptoms and health outcomes are on average far less severe for the vaccinated. Vaccination also reduces the risk of long COVID-19 effects.

A lot of kids — and adults — already have had COVID-19, but vaccines bolster their existing protection. Having had the virus isn’t an excuse not to get a shot.

As life slowly returns to a new normal post-pandemic, people have become less cautious about mask-wearing, social distancing and the other measures to prevent spread of the virus. Kids will head back to school or day care in the fall after spending a summer playing with their friends. Give them the best protection possible. Get them vaccinated.

Parents can make an appointment for a free vaccine injection online at myturn.ca.gov.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.