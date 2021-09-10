PD Editorial: Finding fixes for high housing costs

The sources of California’s high housing cost aren’t any great secret.

Land is expensive, especially along the coast. Labor and building materials cost more here than in many other states, and many tradespeople found new work after the housing bubble collapsed in 2008. Government fees and regulations add thousands of dollars to the price of new housing, and NIMBY lawsuits chew up time and money.

Some of these factors aren’t easily overcome.

Consider the cost of real estate. A state legislative analyst’s report published in 2015 says almost two-thirds of the land surrounding urban centers on California’s coast is unsuitable for development because of mountains, hills, water and other environmental factors. That pushes up the price of the land that is suitable for development.

Given the state’s ambitious goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions — and the necessity illustrated by the accelerating impacts of climate change — it’s unlikely that building standards will be relaxed. That includes requirements for higher quality building materials, including windows, insulation and heating and cooling systems.

The high cost of housing hasn’t been a deterrent at the top end of the market, but it can be an insurmountable barrier for lower- and middle-income households.

However, there are steps government can take steps to make housing more affordable.

Some communities are reducing fees or allowing denser development near public transit. A bill passed by the Legislature this week would allow two houses or a duplex on land now zoned for one house.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration announced regulatory changes intended to make it easier for people to get mortgages for manufactured housing. At this time, there is $250 million in Community Development Block Grant money to help boost production of manufactured housing in the $3.5 trillion domestic spending bill pending in Congress.

Those are steps in the right direction. But an amendment sought by Sonoma County housing advocates would expand eligibility for the block grant program, potentially opening a new avenue in a county that desperately needs more affordable housing options.

Under federal regulations, “manufactured housing” refers almost exclusively to mobile homes. The narrow definition doesn’t apply to modular housing, said Jen Klose, executive director of Generation Housing in Santa Rosa.

Mobile homes and modular homes are similar — and increasingly difficult to distinguish from traditional homes. Both are prefabricated, either partially or completely, at an off-site factory and delivered to a property owner’s lot. They go up faster and cost less than traditional homes, so they’re more affordable for renters and buyers.

Modular construction isn’t limited to single-family homes. The AC Hotel in Santa Rosa’s Railroad Square and Rohnert Park’s Fairfield Inn are examples of multistory modular buildings. So are the Ortiz Family Plaza Apartments in Santa Rosa.

Klose said Factory OS, a Mare Island-based manufacturer of modular units, would give Sonoma County builders first right of refusal on 950 “stack & stitch” residential units annually if the five-year-old company can obtain $35 million in capital to expand production. That arrangement has widespread backing from local elected officials, business groups and housing advocates.

The amendment sought by local housing advocates would allow Factory OS, and similar companies, to compete for federal grants to expand production. A decision could come as soon as Monday when the House Financial Services Committee takes up the domestic spending bill. It’s a small change in an obscure federal regulation, but it could deliver big dividends for affordable housing programs in Sonoma County.

