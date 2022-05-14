PD Editorial: Finding light in the darkness of space

There’s been no shortage of distressing news recently: soaring prices of food, fuel and other staples, Russia’s brutal war of aggression in Ukraine, another uptick in COVID infections, another dire warning from the United Nations panel on climate change.

With so much to fret about, who couldn’t use a moment to contemplate the vast wonders of the universe?

For us, one such respite came Thursday when astronomers displayed the first picture of the gargantuan black hole at the heart of the Milky Way galaxy.

The image, a blurry ring of red, yellow and white, was captured by the Event Horizon Telescope. At the dark center of the lumpy doughnut is Sagittarius A* — a cosmic sinkhole 40 million miles across and with a gravitational pull so strong that nothing, not even light, can escape.

“Until now,” said Feryal Özel, an astrophysicist at the University of Arizona, “we didn’t have the direct picture to prove that this gentle giant in the center of our galaxy is a black hole.”

Black holes are formed when massive stars collapse on themselves, and astronomers say Sagittarius A* has swallowed the equivalent of 4 million of our suns. No need to worry, though. This black hole is 27,000 light-years away and poses no danger to Earth.

All of this may seem like science fiction, but physicists and astronomers have been uncovering the secrets of black holes since Albert Einstein theorized their existence a century ago. Yet no one had actually seen a black hole — or, more precisely, the hot plasma swirling around one — until 2019, when the same team of scientists released a picture of an even larger black hole, this one 55 million light years from Earth at the center of a galaxy called Messier 87.

Some question the billions of dollars invested in deep space probes and Mars rovers and orbiting telescopes when there are so many unmet needs right here on Earth. But humans are a curious species, yearning to know more about our past and our surroundings, terrestrial and extraterrestrial. Magellan. Columbus. Lewis and Clark.

Space is one more frontier. Exploring the cosmos is expensive and, as the space shuttle tragedies showed, dangerous. Still, it has produced groundbreaking advances in technology, including solar panels and portable computers, while promoting some welcome international cooperation.

A network of 300 scientists and 80 institutions was involved in capturing the Sagittarius A* image, which was released simultaneously in Washington and five other cities around the globe, allowing the world a moment of awe before returning to our contemporary challenges. Meanwhile, the quest continues, guided by a human urge to fill in more of the black holes in our knowledge of the universe.

