PD Editorial: Finish earthquake-proofing the Golden Gate Bridge

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

North Bay commuters received a $400 million present from the U.S. Department of Transportation over the holidays. That’s how much money the federal government will contribute to completing seismic upgrades on the Golden Gate Bridge. Yet even as that gift is cause for celebration, an ongoing dispute over suicide barriers on the bridge sours the mood.

Recent quakes along the North Coast served as a terrifying reminder that the next major earthquake could strike the region at any time. When it does — it’s not an “if” — the Golden Gate Bridge isn’t ready. If the bridge fails, as a section of the Bay Bridge did in a 1989 quake, a critical transportation link would be severed at a time when the region will be in full-on recovery mode. Emergency supplies, services and desperate residents would have to find longer alternative routes.

The immediate aftermath of the earthquake would be just the start of problems if the bridge collapses. Some 40 million vehicles cross the Golden Gate Bridge annually. If major repairs or a replacement is needed after an earthquake, it would upend travel throughout the region for years.

Nor should anyone ignore the emotional value of an international icon. The Golden Gate Bridge is recognized throughout the world. Losing it would be a hard blow to the region’s morale amid devastation.

Plans have been in the works for 25 years to retrofit the bridge so that it could stand up to an earthquake on par with the 1906 quake — magnitude 8.3. Many upgrades were completed early on, but work stalled after 2014 with final upgrades to the span and two main towers yet to be completed. Largely this was because of a lack of funding. The estimated remaining cost to complete the project is $879 million.

The $400 million federal grant should reinvigorate the project. The money will come from the Department of Transportation’s Bridge Investment Program, part of the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure bill approved by Congress.

It isn’t all of the money needed, less than half, but it’s a signal that the federal government recognizes the importance of protecting the Golden Gate Bridge. Some of the remaining funds could come from tolls. The state also will chip in. It’s imperative that leaders find the rest so that the project can be completed as soon as possible.

In order to better sell the project, bridge leaders would do well to end their dispute with contractors building a suicide prevention net on the bridge. That project is years behind schedule and could wind up costing more than double its original estimated $142 million price tag in part due to the delays and in part to unforeseen challenges. Duking it out in court with the contractors over the changes isn’t a good look. Perhaps mediation or arbitration could reach an amicable settlement more quickly.

The Golden Gate Bridge is a prolific site for suicides. A precise count is impossible, but since the bridge opened in 1937, more than 1,800 people are believed to have killed themselves there. Every year of delay on installing nets will allow time for two dozen or more to jump.

The cost of retrofitting a decades-old suspension bridge is high. The cost of replacing it after an earthquake would be even higher.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.