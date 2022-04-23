PD Editorial: Fire victims are still waiting for help

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Santa Rosa is beginning to repair roads, replace landscaping and restore neighborhood parks damaged by the wildfires that swept across Sonoma County in 2017 — financed in part by settlement money received from PG&E.

Yet thousands of people who lost their homes have yet to collect a dime, and settlement fund managers warn that these victims may only get a fraction of what has been promised.

There are plausible explanations for this upside-down distribution of settlement money, but they don’t excuse the fact that the people who lost most stand to get the least.

PG&E agreed to pay $13.5 billion into an independently run trust to settle claims from fires between 2015 and 2018, including the Sonoma County fires. PG&E paid half in cash, and the rest as 477 million shares of PG&E stock. The plan was for the Fire Victims Trust to sell those shares over time to pay claims.

But the numbers haven’t added up.

The trust needs to sell its shares for an average of $14.15, but it has gotten barely $12 for the first 100 million shares and, based on the current price of PG&E shares, the fund will come up about $1 billion short.

Public agencies reached a separate settlement, and they have been paid. Plaintiffs’ lawyers and managers of the trust have collected fees, but many victims are still waiting.

PG&E met its legal obligation when it paid the cash and stock into the Fire Victim Trust fund to settle the fire litigation. For better or worse, the case is closed.

The state separately created a special fund to compensate victims of wildfires, but it only covers fires since 2019, so those awaiting payment from the PG&E settlement aren’t eligible. Utility customers pay a small surcharge on their monthly bills, with matching funds from utilities, to finance the compensation fund.

When it became clear that the PG&E settlement money was going to fall short, the Fire Victims Trust asked Gov. Gavin Newsom and state lawmakers to use money from the new state fund to cover the shortfall. But that proposal got no traction.

As an alternative, the trust is seeking a $1.5 billion loan from the state. The cash would allow the fund to continue paying claims while holding on to its remaining 377 million shares of PG&E stock until they can be sold for a higher price.

While there is no guarantee, PG&E shares could increase in value once the company resumes paying stock dividends, which were suspended as part of its bankruptcy settlement. An investment analyst told the Sacramento Bee this week that PG&E could be in position to restore dividends by mid-2023.

Since losing their homes, fire victims have run into one obstacle after another, and this week the loan proposal got tangled up in an unfolding scandal at Sonoma State University.

Patrick McCallum, a lobbyist who lost his home in the Tubbs fire in 2017, was hired by the trust and met with Newsom’s staff on Tuesday. McCallum was gone a day later in the fallout from allegations of inappropriate behavior with female employees at Sonoma State, where his estranged wife, Judy Sakaki, is president.

We welcome road repairs and nicer parks, but don’t forget that some local fire victims have been waiting since 2017. A state loan would help deliver relief they have been promised. Pushed by state lawmakers, the Fire Victims Trust quickly separated itself from McCallum. Now, lawmakers need to help make fire victims whole.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.