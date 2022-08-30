PD Editorial: Fire victims deserve a full accounting of settlement money

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

In 2019, PG&E reached a $13.5 billion settlement with thousands of people who lost homes and loved ones in some of Northern California’s most calamitous wildfires, including the North Bay fires.

After almost three years, many of the victims are still waiting for compensation. Those who have been paid got about 45 cents on the dollar for their claims.

Meanwhile, as Staff Writers Marisa Endicott and Andrew Graham reported, three attorneys serving on an oversight committee are collecting legal fees from the settlement fund.

How much? No one is saying.

Moreover, the fund is fighting victims’ efforts to uncover how much of the settlement money is being paid out in legal fees.

A spokesman for the Fire Victims Trust told the Press Democrat reporters that there is no conflict of interest. Maybe he’s right. Maybe these arrangements don’t violate any law. But they sure don’t pass the smell test.

The trust fund paid its original administrator $125,000 a month. It hired a Sacramento lobbyist for $25,000 a month. It ran up $132 million in overhead costs through the end of last year. We now learn that it is paying legal fees to some of its oversight committee members. They are there to look out for the victims’ interests. There is at least the appearance of a conflict of interest, and it looks that much worse when the fund resists victims’ request for a full accounting of its expenditures.

“All of this has to do with the bottom-line dollars that are going to end up in the pockets of victims,” said Will Abrams, whose Santa Rosa home burned in the Tubbs Fire in 2017. “Every dollar that is spent on attorneys’ fees or pursuing litigation, and every incentive that is not aligned with victims’ interests of putting money in their pocket, is something we should all be very concerned about.”

PG&E is no longer a party to this dispute. The utility company agreed to pay $13.5 billion into an independently run trust to settle claims from fires in 2015, 2017 and 2018, including the Sonoma County fires. PG&E paid half in cash and the rest as 477 million shares of PG&E stock. The plan was for the Fire Victims Trust to sell those shares over time to pay off victims’ claims.

But the price of PG&E shares has remained below the $14.15 threshold required to fully compensate fire victims. PG&E closed Monday at $12.52 and, according to MarketWatch, has ranged between $8.96 and $13.19 over the past year.

To try to raise more money, the Fire Victims Trust is pursuing lawsuits against some former PG&E executives, the utility’s vegetation management contractors and others. If they succeed, victims may receive larger settlements.

Eight law firms are receiving fees from the trust fund, according to court records, including three that are represented by partners on the oversight committee. Other lawyers and fire victims, including Abrams, went to court seeking details about how much is getting paid out, to whom and for what purpose.

The trust is arguing that attorneys’ contracts and fees should remain confidential. Judge Dennis Montali already ordered the trust to provide more information, including whether the fund asked for competitive bids from prospective lawyers. Considering the amount of money involved and the traumatic losses suffered in the fires, we hope Montali insists on full disclosure. The victims deserve to know how their money is being spent.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.