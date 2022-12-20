PD Editorial: Fire victims stuck with federal taxes

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

Just in time for Christmas, the thousands of people who lost homes and businesses or suffered other damage in the North Bay fires in 2017, and a year later in Butte County’s wildfire, are once again getting shortchanged.

When public agencies and insurance companies settled with PG&E, they got paid in cash. Individual victims, lacking the political muscle of large institutions, were pressured to accept a settlement that included a large block of PG&E stock — and the accompanying market risk.

Yes, the victims voted for the settlement, but they had been warned they would probably get nothing if they said no to the mix of cash and stock.

That was in 2020. Thirty months later, tens of thousands of fire victims are still awaiting payment, and the Fire Victims Trust — the group created to manage the settlement — is paying out claims at 45 cents on the dollar because PG&E stock has been slow to regain value.

Now, with Congress preparing to adjourn, Rep. Mike Thompson confirmed Monday that Senate negotiators left tax relief for fire victims out of a $1.7 trillion spending bill to fund the U.S. government through September.

The spending bill would prevent another costly government shutdown and reform the Electoral Count Act, the law governing presidential election vote-counting.

That’s good news, but it’s still another blow to California fire victims.

As issue is IRS treatment of wildfire settlement payments.

Federal tax law generally treats jury awards and other civil settlements as taxable income. Recipients can deduct certain expenses, but like most everything else in tax law, that quickly gets complicated. The bottom line for fire victims is their settlements are subject to federal income taxes. Thompson said taxes could chew up $636 million from the $13.5 billion settlement fund.

We think that’s demonstrably unfair.

Fire victims didn’t receive any windfalls. They lost homes and businesses and possessions. Claims are based on the difference between what victims received from their insurers and what it cost to rebuild. They also owe legal fees to their attorneys, and those expenses aren’t deductible. That’s a tax hit, too.

No one is likely to be made whole by the settlement, even if the Fire Victims Trust is eventually able to pay victims more than 45 cents on the dollar.

California lawmakers recognized the inherent unfairness of taxing fire settlements and carved out an exemption from the state tax code.

Thompson, D-St. Helena, introduced legislation to provide comparable treatment under federal tax law, co-sponsored by Rep. Jared Huffman, D-San Rafael, and Rep. Doug LaMalfa, R-Richvale. Sen. Dianne Feinstein introduced a companion measure in the Senate.

The California lawmakers have been working to include their proposal in the catchall spending bill, A final draft wasn’t expected before late Monday, but Thompson said Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell objected to any tax provisions going into the bill. That’s a costly outcome for fire victims.

About 51,000 people have received settlement money, according to figures posted by the Fire Victims Trust. If Congress doesn’t act now, many of them will be looking at steep tax bills in 2023 — on top of losses they already endured. Thousands of other victims can expect the same when their settlements come through.

There’s still time for Congress to act this year. Relief for Northern California fire victims isn’t a gift. It’s fair play.

