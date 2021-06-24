PD Editorial: Fireworks calls start early

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

News item: Investigators say fireworks caused a four-alarm fire that forced evacuation of a Vallejo neighborhood earlier this week. Here in Santa Rosa, meanwhile, police responded to more than 260 fireworks calls last week alone. They’ll only get busier as the Fourth of July approaches, even though Santa Rosa outlawed the possession and sale of fireworks 18 years ago after a home burned down in a fire ignited by fireworks.

Fireworks are now prohibited throughout Sonoma County, except Cloverdale and Rohnert Park. A ban was approved by the Rohnert Park City Council, but opponents gathered enough signatures to force a Sept. 14 referendum, so they will be allowed there again this year. Given extreme drought conditions, and living in a county still rebuilding from catastrophic wildfires, does anyone think lighting fireworks is a wise idea? Yes, sales support youth sports programs and other good causes. If you want to support them, how about making a donation instead of risking a fire?

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.