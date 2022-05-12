PD Editorial: For SSU to heal, Sakaki must break her silence

Judy Sakaki is the third Sonoma State president of the past four to lose a faculty no-confidence vote, underscoring one of the inconvenient facts of academic life: conflicts between university presidents and professors are not uncommon. Yet continued silence is only making it harder for Sakaki to put a messy situation behind her and restore focus on the university’s enormous financial and enrollment challenges.

The Press Democrat reported on April 13 that California State University paid $600,000 to settle a former Sonoma State provost’s retaliation claim against Sakaki. Lisa Vollendorf, SSU’s second ranking official, was transferred to CSU’s Long Beach headquarters after advising officials there of female employees’ complaints about Patrick McCallum, Sakaki’s now-estranged husband. In a subsequent retaliation claim, Vollendorf alleged that Sakaki violated the terms of her separation agreement.

Sakaki responded in a written statement, dismissing the claim as “utterly without basis” and declining further comment.

In the four weeks since, Sakaki has kept a low profile, turning down interviews and limiting her public appearances, even skipping an annual campus event for prospective students and their families.

Perhaps she is under orders from the CSU brass in Long Beach, or maybe she hoped the story would fade away. Instead, the spotlight has grown brighter.

Judy Sakaki has been president of Sonoma State University since 2016. (WILL BUCQUOY / For the Press Democrat)

Revising its explanation, Sonoma State acknowledged that $250,000 of the settlement came from campus funds, including student fees. Undercutting an antiseptic official response that the allegations against McCallum “would not likely constitute sexual harassment by policy’s standards,” several female employees stepped forward to describe what one called “creepy” behavior by McCallum, an official volunteer, at university-sponsored events. He denies any wrongdoing.

Meanwhile, an edition of the student newspaper disappeared overnight without explanation from new racks on the Rohnert Park campus, and a simmering dispute about Sakaki’s administration boiled over in this week’s no-confidence vote by the faculty, followed by a public call for her resignation from state Sens. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, and Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg.

Sakaki, who has been president of Sonoma State since 2016, has given no indication that she plans to step down. And there is no indication that CSU’s trustees have lost confidence in her.

However, there are potentially larger problems brewing. Sonoma State is grappling with a deficit of as much as $17 million in its $215 million budget, which could result in deep cuts to academic programs, potentially including elimination of the nursing program, according to a list of options published in the campus paper. The university built a small village of student housing, a cutting-edge research library and the renowned Green Music Center over the past two decades, but enrollment has fallen by almost 25% since 2016. If the trend continues, Sonoma State stands to lose more programs, more faculty members and more students.

In many ways, the harassment and retaliation allegations are a sideshow, a distraction from the existential financial issues facing the university. But reversing the spiral will require collaboration and sacrifices that will be harder to achieve the longer Sakaki remains isolated.

When she arrived, Sakaki talked enthusiastically about engaging with faculty, staff, students, alumni and the community at-large. If she is going stay, she needs to reassert herself as a hands-on leader. She won’t succeed with written statements, videos and public relations consultants. To turn the page, Sakaki needs to personally answer questions about the past, present and future of Sonoma State University.

