PD Editorial: Forestry bill balances resources, fire prevention, recreation

A divided U.S. Senate should unite over a package of bills that would elevate protections for nearly 3 million acres of public land in the West, including wilderness and waterways in Northern California. At the same time, the bills would provide sensible management and restoration of public lands for wildfire mitigation, economic development and recreation.

The U.S. House last week passed the package, collectively known as the Protecting America’s Wilderness and Public Lands Act. It would expand protections for a total of 821,000 acres in California, including acreage along the Central Coast, in the San Gabriel and Santa Monica mountains and in areas near Los Angeles. It also would protect more than a million acres each in Arizona and Colorado and 132,000 acres in Washington. Future mining claims would be blocked on nearly one million acres around the Grand Canyon in Arizona.

A key component of the package is the Northwest California Wilderness, Recreation and Working Forests Act, sponsored by Rep. Jared Huffman, D-San Rafael. It would designate 257,797 acres of existing public lands and 480 miles of rivers in Humboldt, Trinity and Mendocino counties for stricter protections under the 1964 Wilderness Act.

Huffman’s measure would prevent construction of new roads, new mining operations and new uses of motorized or mechanical travel, including snowmobiles and mountain bikes. No existing roads or trails would be closed to off-highway vehicles, and the measure includes provisions for a recreational trail study that could expand opportunities. The bill also would designate the Bigfoot Trail through the Klamath Mountains as a national recreation trail.

All of that appeals to environmental groups as well as the recreation and tourism industries in the region. But it will need more support to make it through the Senate. The House passed the package of bills mostly along party lines. That doesn’t bode well in a 50-50 Senate where 60 votes are necessary to overcome a filibuster.

“We are going to be tenacious in looking for every opportunity to attach this to something and get it passed,” Huffman said. “I will attach this to a ham sandwich if that gets this heard.”

Ideally, protecting forests and waterways should win support on their own merits. If Republicans can resist reflexive opposition to wilderness preservation, they’ll find a lot to like in the proposal.

It would open 232,000 acres of federal land in Trinity and Humboldt counties for logging as part of efforts to reduce fuel for wildfires. The Bureau of Land Management would be required to work with local communities on a coordinated wildfire management plan encompassing the newly designated areas.

Another key thing to note in all of this is that the new protections are on lands the federal government already owns. This is not government expansion in the West.

Those are the sorts of things that ought to win support from rural communities and Republican senators.

For many Americans, the pandemic has driven home the value of the outdoors and the need to protect our natural assets. Those priorities — not partisan differences — should be foremost in the minds of senators as they take up this legislation.

