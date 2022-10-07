PD Editorial: From Petaluma to the stars

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

At 7:16 Friday night, look low in the southwest sky for a light moving slowly across the backdrop of stars. When you spot it, wave to Nicole Aunapu Mann aboard the International Space Station.

Mann made history this week as the first Native American woman to launch into space. She commanded NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission to the space station. But her journey began in the North Bay. She was born in Petaluma and is a member of the Wailacki of the Round Valley Indian Tribes.

She has all the makings of a hero, an inspiring role model to young people who dream of a brilliant future. That’s especially true for Native Americans girls.

The regrettable truth is that Native American children still struggle in this country. On average, they fall behind educationally. Only about 1 in 7 earns a bachelor’s degree, compared to almost 1 in 3 of the overall population according to the U.S. Census Bureau. They face other challenges, too. Many Native Americans live in impoverished communities with high levels of behavioral health disorders. They are the survivors of a legacy of colonialism that America still has much work to rectify.

It is easy for white Americans to underappreciate just how important it is for a child — or an adult — living in those conditions to see one of their own succeed, someone who looks like them and understands the challenges they face every day.

Mann is unquestionably a high achiever. A graduate of Rancho Cotate High School, she holds a master’s degree in engineering and rose to the rank of colonel as a pilot in the U.S. Marine Corps. She flew 47 combat missions in Iraq and Afghanistan. She also has served as a test pilot for the F/A-18 Hornet and Super Hornet.

NASA identified her as a top prospect for a space mission a decade ago. In 2013, she was selected for astronaut training. After some delays with another mission to which she’d been assigned, she was reassigned to the Crew-5 mission that launched on Wednesday.

Now she’s orbiting the Earth in the International Space Station. She’ll remain there for six months conducting hundreds of experiments.

Mann offered words of advice to all young people who.

“If you don’t go after a dream or a goal and if you don’t try, you’re never going to make it. You know, pursue that topic in school, ask for help, meet people that have done that job to learn more about it. You’ll grow so much as a child into an adult, and your interests will vary quite a bit,” she said. “And so it’s exciting to take this opportunity to just chase down all of those dreams and never discount yourself.”

The Crew-5 team also included a Russian cosmonaut. It is a hopeful sign that scientific cooperation can overcome the political tensions of the day.

NASA has been having a good run of late, hurricane delays with the Artemis mission launch notwithstanding. The agency successfully threw its DART probe at an asteroid 7 million miles away, and the new James Webb Space Telescope has been returning awe-inspiring images of the far reaches of space.

These are exciting times for those who look up, no matter their race, gender or ethnicity. Anyone who works hard enough can reach the stars.

