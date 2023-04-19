Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

America needs secrets. It even needs Top Secret secrets. But secrecy has grown too vast for a democracy that thrives on transparency. The recent leak of classified records about Ukraine illuminates the challenges of overclassification with overly broad access to it.

The leaked records that came to light recently cast an unflattering light on the status of the most serious war in Europe since World War II and the government’s assessments of its progress, including efforts to secure war materiel needed by Ukrainian military forces.

Yet the goals of the leak don’t appear to have been political. Rather, the reasons appear to be much more pedestrian.

The FBI arrested a 21-year-old Air National Guard IT worker on suspicion of leaking classified documents to impress friends. If he is responsible — and he is innocent until proven guilty — he didn’t do it as a spy working for a foreign power or as an activist looking to embarrass the government a la Edward Snowden and Chelsea Manning. No, it was just an egotistical act of a young man who wanted to bolster his reputation with a small online gaming group.

It’s unfortunate that social media and online gaming are wrapped up in this. They are under intense scrutiny by policymakers as it is. Now they could become scapegoats as the federal officials demand more surveillance of young people playing games.

Rather than worry about juvenile chat forums, officials would do well to reconsider the classification and security systems that enabled this incident. No one has said the leaker wasn’t properly vetted nor that he accessed the records illegally. But the leaks raise serious questions about the effectiveness of background investigations of people entrusted with classified information. Did a lowly Air National Guardsman really need that sort of access in the first place? The fewer people who know secrets, the less likely those secrets are to come out.

The federal government doesn’t like to share data about the secrets it keeps and who has access, but a 2017 report revealed that about 4 million people had some level of security clearance, and about 1.3 million of them had access to Top Secret information. Not everyone with clearance has access to every classified document, but that’s still a heck of a lot of people who could potentially leak something. The Pentagon already says it is reviewing who has access to the sorts of classified briefing materials that were leaked.

Beyond the raw numbers, human error and abuse of the system remain unavoidable risks, even at the highest levels. In recent years a president (Donald Trump), two vice presidents (Joe Biden and Mike Pence) and a secretary of state (Hillary Clinton) mishandled classified documents.

The challenge is more than just people, though. There’s the sheer number of classified records, too. The federal government classifies tens of millions of records every year. Many of them should be secret, but too often eventual declassification or whistleblowers reveal that documents were classified simply for convenience or, worse, to hide embarrassing facts from the American people.

The most recent unauthorized disclosure of classified documents will complicate efforts to help Ukraine repel Russia’s invasion. It should prompt serious consideration of a classification system that is too frequently used and too easily accessible.

