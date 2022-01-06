PD Editorial: Garland’s defense of American democracy

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Speaking one day ahead of a dark anniversary, the nation’s chief law enforcement officer delivered a timely defense of America’s democratic institutions.

Attorney General Merrick Garland called the Jan. 6, 2021 siege of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump an “unprecedented attack on our democracy.” He recalled police officers being attacked with pipes, poles and chemical agents as they tried to protect members of Congress, and he read the names of five officers who died in the aftermath, asking for a moment of silence in their honor.

Garland pledged to hold accountable those who tried to prevent the peaceful transfer of power — “whether they were present that day or were otherwise criminally responsible for the assault on our democracy.”

“The actions we have taken thus far will not be our last,” he said.

Garland’s warning was directed at those who participated in or abetted the Jan. 6 riot, but his robust defense of democracy stretched beyond the Washington Beltway and the 2020 election.

He urged Congress to restore the Justice Department’s tools to preserve voting rights, which have been eroded by Supreme Court rulings, and condemned proposals in some states to empower legislators to reverse election results. “It is essential that Congress act to give the department the powers we need to ensure that every eligible voter can cast a vote that counts.”

The attorney general pledged an aggressive federal response to politically motivated assaults and threats of violence against election workers, school administrators, airline crews, judges, elected officials, health care workers and other Americans. The Justice Department filed more criminal threat cases in 2021 than in any of the previous five years, he said.

“These acts and threats of violence are not associated with any one set of partisan or ideological views,” Garland said. “But they are permeating so many parts of our national life that they risk becoming normalized and routine if we do not stop them. That is dangerous for people’s safety. And it is deeply dangerous for our democracy.”

While promising to uphold free speech rights, he noted that “there is no First Amendment right to unlawfully threaten to harm or kill someone.”

Garland did not mention Trump or any of the ex-president’s associates in his speech, but he described the Jan. 6 investigation as one of the largest in Justice Department history and explained that prosecutors started with “less severe” cases and are systematically building toward a “full accounting.”

“We will follow the facts wherever they lead,” he said.

Garland, who led the investigation of the 1993 bombing of a federal office building in Oklahoma City, asked for patience from members of Congress and others who say the Jan. 6 investigation is moving too slowly. It may be frustrating, but he is correct. Better to gather all the evidence than watch as incomplete cases crumble in court.

Moreover, the Justice Department investigation isn’t the only forum for plumbing the scale and fallout of efforts to prevent Congress from certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election. A House committee has been gathering evidence for months and plans to issue two reports and convene hearings this year.

One year ago, America experienced an unprecedented attack on democracy. Claims of election fraud have since been thoroughly debunked. But hear Garland’s warning: If voting rights are denied and there isn’t accountability for the Jan. 6 insurrection, our democracy could be threatened again.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.