PD Editorial: Get ready now for the Big One

A powerful earthquake shook Humboldt County early Wednesday, killing two people and leaving thousands of our North Coast neighbors without power or water or even shelter.

The magnitude 6.4 quake shook thousands of people out of their beds — and should serve as a wake-up call of another sort for anyone who lives in this seismically active state.

It’s only a matter of time until California’s next earthquake.

No one knows where it will occur, or how large it will be. And most of us aren’t prepared to deal with the damage wrought by even a moderate quake, much less the dreaded Big One.

Wednesday’s quake in Humboldt County emptied supermarket shelves, toppled chimneys and knocked buildings off their foundations. But it’s not just homes, apartments and businesses at risk. Repairs to critical infrastructure — hospitals, highways, roads, transit systems, water, electricity and natural gas — can take days or longer to complete. The Loma Prieta quake in 1989 closed the Bay Bridge and Bay Area disrupted highways for months.

Sonoma County, like much of the state, is at high risk.

On Sept. 13, the greater Santa Rosa area was shaken by a pair of light earthquakes — a magnitude 4.4 followed less than a minute later by a magnitude 4.3 aftershock on the Rogers Creek fault. Damage was limited, but the fault, which runs through central Santa Rosa, also produced twin quakes that caused much more damage in 1969.

Seismic scientists warn the Rogers Creek fault is overdue for a major earthquake, and so are the nearby Hayward and San Andreas faults.

When the next quake comes, it’s possible that you may receive as much as 20 to 30 seconds advanced notice.

Over the past decade, the U.S. Geological Survey has built out its MyShake alert system, which relies on a network of sensors to detect ground motion and then transmits warnings that travel faster than quake waves move through the earth.

Early warnings won’t prevent damage, but they can provide time to shut down natural gas lines and transit systems, halt delicate surgeries and get ambulances and fire trucks rolling before a quake can trap them in a garage.

More than 3 million people in Northern California and Oregon received alerts related to Wednesday’s earthquake. However, as Sonoma County residents experienced in September, those closest to the epicenter receive the least notice.

If you don’t have it already, you can download the MyShake app to your cellphone to receive early alerts.

Consider this week’s quake an early alert. All of us need to be ready. Here are some basic precautions that everyone should take:

— Make sure your home is secured to the foundation and tall furniture is strapped to walls.

— Have a communication plan to contact family members after a quake. Make contingency plans if cellphone and internet service are out.

— Keep an adequate supply of nonperishable food and water in your home, as well as batteries, a radio and medical supplies. Experts recommend a gallon of water per person per day.

For a more complete list, go to ready.gov/kit.

California has thousands of earthquakes a year. Many of them are too small to be felt, but the Big One is looming. Don’t get caught unprepared.

