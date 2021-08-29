PD Editorial: Get to know your local elected officials

Do you know who David Rabbitt, Lynda Hopkins, Susan Gorin, James Gore and Chris Coursey are? Based on the results of a recent Press Democrat Poll, there’s a good chance you don’t.

Those five people are Sonoma County’s top elected officials, the Board of Supervisors. However, their names are unrecognizable to significant numbers of voters, according to the poll conducted by David Binder Research. Even many voters who’ve heard of them hold no opinion on their job performance. The same holds true for many other local elected officials, including state legislators.

No, this is not an appeal for county supervisors and other officials to communicate better with constituents, although that would be good. The poll also shows a sharp decline in how many people have a favorable impression of local government.

Rather, this is a plea for residents to hold up their end of the civics equation. Learn enough to develop solid, well-informed opinions about officials’ performance, support them when they’re on the right track and hold them accountable when they’re not.

Clues can be found in The Press Democrat poll of 500 registered voters, which was conducted July 12-14. Sixty-two percent of respondents said the quality of life in Sonoma County has worsened. That’s a substantial jump from the 41% who held that view in The Press Democrat’s 2018 poll.

People are concerned about traffic and roads, crime, parks, homelessness and street behavior, and a host of other issues. But concern by itself is not enough. It’s up to each of us to pay attention to the local officials who decide how to prioritize these issues and how to tackle these challenges.

Don’t know where to start? Just start somewhere. Pick an issue. Learn who has responsibility for solving it and what they are doing — what they actually are doing, not just what they say in self-congratulatory news releases and newsletters.

Many of these issues involve multiple officials and layers of government. That’s the case with the poll respondents’ No. 1 issue: homelessness and related problems. That concern has grown to include 47% of poll respondents, up from 35% in 2018. An overwhelming majority of people thought homelessness had gotten worse in the past few years.

It’s true that homelessness is a vexing challenge throughout California, and legislators and state officials must work toward more-effective solutions. But the answers certainly involve county and city officials, as well as neighborhood leaders, nonprofits, faith institutions, service clubs and others. Thus, there are ample points for anyone to get involved, learn what is and isn’t being done, and develop a firsthand view of how public officials are responding.

It’s too easy for anyone, whether a public official or a private citizen, to criticize. It’s far harder to set aside egos, settle on common goals and work collaboratively instead of worrying about who gets credit.

We offer this challenge to residents: Turn civics from an abstract academic subject into a personal initiative. Set a goal for the next 14 months, the time remaining until next year’s general election, of learning more about who represents you and what they stand for.

Become someone who knows the names of your city, county, legislative and state elected officials. Have an informed conversation with a neighbor about local government. And prepare to vote for someone whose name you recognize.

