PD Editorial: Getting homeless people off the streets

Hundreds of volunteers fanned out across the state last month, looking for people sleeping in doorways, on benches, beneath highway overpasses and in encampments from Alturas to El Centro and everywhere in between.

It will take several months to crunch the numbers from California’s first homeless census in two years, but expectations are pessimistic.

In 2020, the last count before the coronavirus pandemic, 161,000 homeless individuals were counted statewide, including 2,745 in Sonoma County.

This year, Manuela Tobias of CalMatters writes in a report on homelessness in California in Sunday’s Forum section, “most researchers aren’t wondering whether the new homeless numbers will show an increase. The only question is, how much.”

Whatever number emerges from the late February count, it’s likely to grow larger still in the coming weeks and months.

With emergency housing aid starting to run out, Sonoma County and other local governments around the state are preparing to end contracts for motel rooms that have sheltered some of the most vulnerable homeless individuals during the pandemic.

Last week, Sonoma County authorities notified 72 people staying in two local motels that they would need to leave by March 15. A day later, Tina Rivera, the county health services director, promised to find transitional or permanent supportive housing for all of them.

“No one will be turned back on the streets,” she said.

Homeless people in other counties may not be so lucky, and hundreds more are still without shelter across Sonoma County despite millions of state and federal dollars committed to emergency shelter as well as permanent and transitional housing since 2020.

Residents in Santa Rosa and elsewhere are justifiably frustrated with large and often unsightly homeless encampments and streets lines with recreational vehicles. Pressure on local officials to act will only grow if ending COVID relief programs pushes more people into the street.

Options are limited by the high cost of housing, federal court orders that require cities and counties to offer other shelter before clearing unsanctioned camps and public opposition to most sanctioned camp sites. There also are people who say they prefer living outdoors.

“There always are rules when people are giving you things, there’s things asked of you, requirements, and I don’t really like following rules very much,” said Kristen Loughlin, who lives in an unsanctioned camp on Old Stony Point Road in Santa Rosa.

Communities are not obligated to allow people to camp where they like, though sanctioned campsites could help keep the problem in check.

As Tobias reports, the city of Sacramento might ask voters to guarantee a right to housing, which would potentially allow the city to force people to accept shelter. But the city would first have to provide enough permanent and transitional housing to meet the need.

Gov. Gavin Newsom offered another alternative last week — proposing special courts in each county with authority to compel care under the supervision of a social worker for people, including homeless people, with severe mental health and addiction disorders.

Anyone approved by the court would be obligated to accept the care, or they could be placed into conservatorship, in which a public guardian would make decisions for them.

There will be resistance on civil liberties grounds, and an effective program will be an expensive proposition, requiring social workers, treatment programs — and housing.

Past homeless counts in Sonoma County have identified high rates of addiction and mental illness. Supervised treatment could put some individuals on a path to stability and housing. It won’t be a panacea, but it might be part of a solution.

