PD Editorial: Getting ready to reopen schools when it’s safe

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

The new target date to begin reopening Santa Rosa schools is March 1 — 13 days short of one year after they closed because of the coronavirus. If you mark the date on your calendar, use a pencil.

Getting students back in their classrooms would be a sign of progress in getting COVID-19 under control after a cruel winter surge in infections and deaths.

Beyond that, reopening schools, even on a part-time basis, will be its own milestone. For most students, especially the youngest children, distance learning cannot end soon enough.

Teachers have struggled to engage students in online classes, and many students have fallen far behind. Some children have been unable to login regularly, or at all, because their families lack high-speed internet service or there are more children than computers at home.

Grades have suffered, with foster children and students learning English as a second language failing classes at an alarming rate. But the lack of academic progress is by no means limited to at-risk students. Santa Rosa City Schools, for example, relaxed graduation requirements for the Class of 2021 — a necessary but unfortunate coda on this lost year.

Against that backdrop, Superintendent Diann Kitamura’s announcement that Santa Rosa schools could reopen in five weeks for students in preschool through third grade, as well as some special needs and at-risk students, is welcome news.

However, Kitamura added an important caveat: “Whether we can or not is dependent upon this virus.”

Under new state guidelines, elementary schools will be eligible to reopen when counties reach a seven-day average of 25 cases per 100,000 residents. That’s down slightly from a prior threshold of 28 cases per 100,000 residents. Either way, Sonoma County, which is averaging 53 cases per 100,000 residents as of Saturday, has a long way to go.

A goal announced Friday of vaccinating 15,000 people who work in Sonoma County’s schools during the month of February could help Santa Rosa schools reopen as planned.

Santa Rosa City Schools is something of an outlier, with many districts in Sonoma County and around the state saying they haven’t gotten the guidance they need from Sacramento before they can contemplate bringing students back.

“I am an educator. I have a teaching credential and a master’s in education. I can talk to you all day about how kids learn, but I’m not a public health official,” Healdsburg Unified School District Superintendent Chris Vanden Heuvel said last week. “To put the onus of decision-making, when it’s pandemic disaster-related, on educators is ludicrous.”

That’s especially true for small school districts that don’t have the expertise or financial resources to develop and implement coronavirus-safety protocols on their own.

Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed $2 billion in grants to help schools reopen. But it wasn’t until Thursday that the state launched a website — schools.covid19.ca.gov — where school districts can find technical information and resources, and parents and school employees can report concerns and potential safety violations. It’s a step forward, but it was long overdue.

The state has huge education and public health bureaucracies. Newsom and state schools Superintendent Tony Thurmond surely can spare some resources to help schools, especially in small, rural districts, fulfill the state’s requirements for reopening.

The school year already is more than half over, and despite the best efforts of parents and educators, it has been a lost year for far too many students. Their future is dependent on getting back to class as soon as it’s safe. For schools to be ready, they’re going to need clear and timely guidelines and directions from the state.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.