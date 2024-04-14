PD Editorial: Give car-free zone in downtown Santa Rosa a try

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Santa Rosa learned the hard way that hubris in urban planning can be fatal. The failure of the grand experiment with pushing a busy street through the middle of Old Courthouse Square is a reminder of the need for humility, flexibility and a willingness to listen when considering big changes.

With that strong caution in mind, the City Council ought to proceed with a proposal, described by The Press Democrat’s Paulina Pineda, to reserve a few blocks of Fourth Street in downtown Santa Rosa for pedestrians and bicyclists.

The idea resurrects a street closure put into effect in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Traffic barriers rose on Fourth Street between B and E streets, allowing restaurants to create outdoor seating for social-distanced customers.

Restaurateurs welcomed the car-free zone. Being able to serve food and drinks in well-ventilated open-air spaces may even have saved some of them.

Some retailers were not as pleased. They complained that customers who couldn’t park in front of stores simply stayed away. Deliveries and pickups became more complicated. Shops were invisible to anyone but pedestrians and bicyclists.

Fourth Street’s no-traffic experiment ended in the autumn of 2020.

Those early days of the pandemic seem long past — except that some restaurants, on Fourth Street and elsewhere downtown, have retained their outdoor seating, often in enclosures called parklets. This staying power suggests that open-air dining is not just a one-off public health measure. It can enhance the quality of life and the economic climate in downtown Santa Rosa.

The City Council does not intend to simply charge ahead. “I wanted to put it on the table and have a conversation,” Mayor Natalie Rogers said. “I don’t want to close down Fourth Street in a vacuum without getting feedback, so I’m hoping we get some engagement from the community to really see what it is they want.”

A traffic ban probably would be in effect only during the summer months, with motor vehicle access to the streets bordering Old Courthouse Square. Other accommodations for retailers, such as time slots for pickups and deliveries, could also be considered.

But a summertime pedestrian zone along a few blocks of Fourth Street has both aesthetic and economic promise. Other cities’ experiences are encouraging. In Ventura, for instance, sales tax revenues have boomed and downtown vacancy rates have declined since the city began closing some downtown streets to car and truck traffic, according to the Ventura County Reporter.

More broadly, the National Association of City Transportation Officials has concluded that temporary street closures “call attention to neighborhood businesses and destinations and increase foot traffic on designated corridors.”

NACTO noted that street closures are especially beneficial when they are associated with some type of event or activity. The Wednesday evening Farmers Market is a perfect example of such a pairing, as are movies, concerts and other events at Old Courthouse Square.

Yet even the most careful plans can go wrong. The council must be ready to alter or abandon the car-free zone on Fourth Street if evidence shows that losses outweigh gains.

None of this caution dampens the appeal of a stroll, a bite to eat and a refreshing drink on a lively, safe street in downtown Santa Rosa. It’s worth a try.

