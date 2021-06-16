PD Editorial: Give compromise a chance on infrastructure

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

President Joe Biden has made improving the nation’s infrastructure a top priority. Before he and congressional leaders rush headlong into passing a bill with only Democratic support, they should consider a bipartisan group of senators’ compromise plan. If the president is as serious about bipartisanship as he says he is, he might have to settle for less than he and the left flank of his party want.

“I am asking both parties to come together to give us the safe, fast, reliable and modern infrastructure our economy needs and our people deserve,” the president told Congress.

Whoops, wrong president. That was President Donald Trump in his 2018 State of the Union address, but Biden could just as easily have said the same thing as he pushed hard for bipartisanship and cooperation during his campaign and since taking office.

If presidents’ touting compromise on infrastructure is nothing new, neither is Washington’s inability to find common ground on the issue. For years Americans have watched their leaders fail. Meanwhile, the backlog of needed repairs and unbuilt critical infrastructure has grown.

When Biden proposed his infrastructure plan, branded “The American Jobs Plan,” it was hardly the sort of proposal that could garner support from Republicans.

Biden leaned into unions and public sector workers. Both groups are traditional supporters of Democrats. He also included spending on social programs, challenging what many people think of as infrastructure. His plan would cost $2.3 trillion and would eliminate some Trump tax cuts to help pay for it. None of that was going anywhere with the GOP.

To his credit, Biden was willing to talk to Republicans. He offered to cut his bill to $1.7 trillion and to keep the Trump tax cuts intact. It wasn’t enough to win over Republicans, and those discussions soon stalled.

Where the White House and a GOP negotiator failed to reach agreement, a bipartisan group of 10 senators did. They are rolling out a $1.2 trillion infrastructure proposal. So far, they have announced only its outline. Americans await more details, including what sorts of projects would receive money and who would pay for it.

Given that five Republicans are on board with the compromise, it almost certainly focuses on traditional infrastructure like roads, bridges, the electric grid, broadband internet and so on. Soft infrastructure that Democrats have prioritized such as higher wages for home care workers, building affordable housing and rewriting rules for unions probably are not included.

Biden, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi should give the deal a fair hearing before rushing headlong into reconciliation. Reconciliation would allow them to pass their dream infrastructure bill using a special Senate procedure that is the opposite of measured compromise and bipartisanship. Down that road lies even deeper partisan divisiveness.

If the bipartisan plan gets much of what the Democrats want and enough Republicans are willing to help surpass the Senate’s 60-vote requirement under filibuster rules, Democrats should embrace the opportunity to get something significant done on infrastructure with broad support. If they must have everything else, they could always use reconciliation to ram through the controversial parts later.

Democrats, Republicans, independents, Libertarians, Greens and everyone else benefit from robust, resilient national infrastructure. This shouldn’t be a partisan issue.

