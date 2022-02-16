PD Editorial: Give local journalism a fighting chance against Big Tech

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Republicans and Democrats don’t agree on much these days, but members of both major parties in Congress believe that Big Tech has unfairly taken advantage of local news organizations. Now if only those lawmakers could get around to passing a bill to give journalists a fighting chance.

That bill, the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act, has been introduced in both the House and Senate. It would allow news organizations to negotiate as a group with tech companies like Meta (Facebook) and Alphabet (Google) over how those companies use and pay for news content. Federal antitrust law currently prevents that sort of coordinated negotiation. A federal arbiter would oversee everything to ensure fairness.

An exemption — called a “safe harbor” — is needed because Big Tech companies otherwise run roughshod over news organizations, especially smaller bastions of the local free press.

Individual newspapers, television stations and other news organizations lack the power to negotiate from a strong position with Google and Facebook for a greater cut of the ad revenue that their content generates for the social media giants.

If a local newspaper doesn’t like its deal, Facebook and Google face little pressure to change the terms. Nor do the big companies want to have to negotiate with every newspaper, television station and other news organization. If they could negotiate together, as the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act would allow, there would be strength in numbers.

Over the past couple of decades, the number of people buying print subscriptions has declined. Online readership helps make up the difference, but online readers and viewers don’t generate the same amount of revenue through subscriptions and, critically, advertising.

Google and Facebook take a hefty cut of online advertising revenue. They also appropriate news content to fill search results and put their own revenue-generating advertisements in front of readers. More than half of the digital ad revenue stays with Big Tech instead of funding journalism.

Diminishing revenue has forced many news organizations to cut staff. Worse, hundreds of newspapers around the country have closed in recent years, creating news deserts where there’s no one to cover city hall and the school board. In that vacuum, the public lacks tools to hold elected officials accountable and make informed decisions. Study after study has shown that without a local newspaper, a community is at much greater risk of official corruption, wasteful spending and susceptibility to misinformation.

This market-based approach, in which news organizations negotiate fair compensation for the content they produce, is preferable to other government interventions meant to help journalism. For example, some California lawmakers have proposed directly funding local news organizations with state grants. The problem with that idea is that it creates a conflict of interest and a risk that officials will try to influence coverage to partisan or policy advantage.

The Journalism Competition and Preservation Act has been kicking around Congress for a couple of years. Despite its bipartisan support, it hasn’t advanced far. The North Bay’s Rep. Mike Thompson is a co-sponsor, and Rep. Jared Huffman told the editorial board that he plans to sign on. It’s time to pass it and give local news a chance to break Big Tech’s stranglehold on journalism.

