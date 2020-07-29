PD Editorial: Give low-income riders an affordable option on SMART

Commuter rail in the North Bay soon could become more affordable for low-income workers. That’s an overdue change that benefits everyone.

Like all transit systems, SMART — Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit — promised an affordable alternative to getting into a car. When people ride transit, it means fewer vehicles on the road, less congestion, less pollution and safer travel. Riding also offered a sanity boost for people who can relax or get some work done rather than stress behind the wheel.

The promise never fully materialized, though. Then the pandemic shut down the economy, and ridership challenges became a crisis. Even with some communities partially reopening, ridership is only about an eighth of the pre-COVID-19 peak.

It also never was affordable to many of the people who could most benefit from a transit option. The average round-trip fare is $15 and can be as much as $23 for people who ride the full line. That might not sound like much in lieu of parking and gas, but for many people, it quickly becomes a huge financial burden even with a monthly pass that costs $200.

The pandemic has exacerbated the problem. Knowledge workers and many other professionals are able to work from home. They can get by without riding the train, and many businesses will allow them to do so for the foreseeable future. Then there are the essential workers in low-paying jobs, many of whom can’t afford to live close to their place of employment.

Workers who stock grocery shelves, clean critical offices and work in manufacturing long have needed fare assistance.

SMART’s leaders hope to address both cost and ridership concerns by joining Clipper START, a regional pilot program that offers discounts to low-income riders across the Bay Area. SMART already provides discounts for youth, seniors and people with a disability.

If more people can realistically afford to ride, that will spur ridership. The people who stopped riding because of the pandemic might return, and those who never even tried the train might board for the first time.

The Metropolitan Transportation Commission will decide whether SMART can join the Clipper program. It should look favorably upon the request as soon as possible. There is no good reason to delay the start of an 18-month trial period. Admission to the program brings 10% reimbursement of lost revenue for the discounted fares.

If admitted to the program, SMART must not waste the trial period. Its leaders need to use the time to develop operational plans and fare structures that will allow it to thrive, allow all riders, no matter their income, the ability to travel by train, and to get the word to people who can benefit most from discounted fares.

SMART has the potential to be a cornerstone of the regional transportation system. It can only meet its potential, though, if people actually ride it. Buoying ridership now by any means possible so that fare revenue continues to flow will help it survive until the world returns to something closer to normal.

