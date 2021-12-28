PD Editorial: Give voters the straight scoop

Thumbs up for an effort to remove the spin cycle from California’s ballot initiative process. For all the millions of campaign dollars that get spent for and against initiatives, the outcome can be determined by the title and summary — approximately 100 words drafted by the attorney general that appear on petitions and the ballot. For some voters, it’s all they see. By state law, official summaries are supposed to be impartial and “shall neither be an argument, nor be likely to create prejudice, for or against the proposed measure.” In practice, summaries are often badly skewed. In one notorious example, the sponsors of a 2014 pension reform measure didn’t bother to seek signatures after it was officially labeled as an effort to strip constitutional protections from teachers, nurses and peace officers.

A former state legislator, Sam Blakeslee, submitted an initiative that would transfer responsibility from the attorney general, a partisan elected official, to the Legislative Analyst’s Office. The analyst is a nonpartisan appointed official, and the office has a long history of producing unbiased reports on state budget matters. Blakeslee calls his proposal the Ballot Measure Transparency Act of 2022. That seems clear and neutral. We’ll be curious to see if the attorney general gives it a more opaque name before Blakeslee is cleared to start gathering signatures.

