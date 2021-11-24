PD Editorial: Give yourself a booster shot for the holidays

Californians aren’t exactly lining up for their COVID-19 vaccine booster shots. Let’s hope it doesn’t take a post-Thanksgiving surge in cases to change that.

Preliminary data indicates that California is a victim of its own success when it comes to boosters. The state did better than most at getting residents vaccinated. As vaccines became available to more age groups, Californians rolled up their sleeves, and the number of cases remained comparatively low here.

That early success has some people holding off on their boosters. In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that demand for booster shots is highest in states where COVID is surging, which isn’t California yet.

There’s a fiendish logic to it. When the cases increase, people see in front of them the need for a booster shot that maximizes their protection. Californians have seen firsthand how well vaccination works, but they haven’t reached the conclusion that continuing to follow medical experts’ recommendations is the right thing to do.

Californians should be building on their earlier success with vaccinations. The Food and Drug Administration and CDC now recommend boosters for all adults. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief White House medical adviser, warned this week that cases could soon spike and remain high through the winter months. Sonoma County health officials warn that local indoor mask mandates could linger into next year. How far into next year will depend in part on case numbers through the winter.

About one-third of Californians still are not fully vaccinated, and parents have been particularly slow taking kids ages 5 to 11 for the shot. Barely 1 in 10 kids has received at least one dose. The rate is a little better in Sonoma County, but not much.

After nearly two years of pandemic restrictions, people are running out of patience. Families are ready to get together for the holidays, and many of them will start with Thanksgiving.

Some aunts, uncles and grandparents will worry about unvaccinated relatives — especially children whose parents have eschewed vaccination. They might choose not to risk exposure. That’s their choice, the same as the unvaccinated and their parents make a choice. It’s not worth family strife.

But so many families will get together anyway. They will roll the dice on potential breakthrough cases and gather indoors for prolonged periods of family time. Because vaccination reduces or eliminates symptoms in most people, they could spread the virus without even knowing they have been infected.

Booster shots could help curb that. It’s too late for Thanksgiving, but the winter solstice, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and Christmas are all approaching. There’s still time to boost one’s protection or take kids in for their first shots.

California jumped ahead of the nation, offering booster shots to all adults before federal experts signed off on it. Now, health experts recommend that all adults ages 50 years and older get a booster shot. All adults may get one and should.

The struggle against COVID continues no matter how much people wish it were done. Californians who had the good sense to get vaccinated more than six months ago ought to have the good sense to get a booster shot now that the initial protection is waning and a surge is on the horizon.

