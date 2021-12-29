PD Editorial: Giving blood is the ultimate Secret Santa gift

People will die if hospitals run out of blood, and supplies are dangerously low right now. It’s time for eligible North Bay residents to roll up their sleeves and help.

Throughout 2021, blood supplies have waned regionally and throughout the United States. During the holidays, the shortage has become particularly acute. People focus on family and celebration, not so much on blood.

This is the season of giving, and donating blood is a gift more generous than almost any other. It’s anonymous. The donor asks for no special recognition nor thanks from the recipient. It’s personal, for what is more personal than one’s own blood? It saves lives.

And it costs the donor nothing but some time and a prick in the arm. The human body restores blood quickly.

If that’s not enough reason to give a pint, think of the doctors, nurses and other health care providers working on the front lines. On top of the usual surgeries and emergencies, they also are dealing with increasing numbers of COVID-19 patients filling hospital beds. The last thing they need to stress about is whether there will be enough blood to go around.

Anyone can wind up in the hospital unexpectedly, injured in a car accident or worse. Giving blood helps ensure that the resources will be there when needed.

Yet during the pandemic donations declined. People were understandably hesitant to go out to a public place to give blood. Blood drives also were canceled, limiting opportunities.

Stopping by a blood drive needn’t be reckless. The odds of contracting COVID-19 there are lower than in most places, especially if one is vaccinated. Needles are sterile, one-use items. Everyone involved has a role in health care, so expect mask wearing, hand-washing and vaccination rates all to be high at a blood drive.

The greatest risk is not that one will catch COVID-19, but that one will bring it in. That’s why organizers ask that people with any symptoms postpone giving blood until they feel better and test negative.

Back in the spring, state Sen. Mike McGuire of Healdsburg and Assemblyman Jim Wood of Santa Rosa organized two community blood drives to help ease a blood shortage then. They worked with the nonprofit blood collection organization Vitalant.

Now it’s local firefighters’ turn. Fire departments throughout Sonoma County are participating in the 16th annual Bucket Brigade Blood Drive Challenge. Opportunities to give blood — and help your local department win the challenge — extend through the end of January. Visit vitalant.org/bucketbrigade to find a complete list of blood drives and to make an appointment.

There are some restrictions. Don’t donate blood if you’re feeling sick, have taken illegal drugs by needle or spent three cumulative months in the United Kingdom between 1980 and 1996 (risk of mad cow disease). A full list of deferral reasons is available when making an appointment, and someone will go over them again before any needle breaks skin.

People who are eligible, which is the vast majority of people 16 and older, can help make sure that their local hospitals have the resources they need to save lives. There’s no good reason not to roll up your sleeve.

