PD Editorial: Giving kids a safe space of their own

There is no shortage of bad news about young people — violence on middle and high school campuses, police seizing guns from teenagers, social media fueling stress and depression, chronic absenteeism and post-COVID learning loss.

Big challenges, one and all.

But let’s set them aside for one day to focus on one of the local organizations dedicated to helping youngsters thrive.

That would be Chop’s Teen Club, a Santa Rosa gathering spot that has been called Sonoma County’s best kept secret. At Chop’s, columnist Kerry Benefield wrote this week, “kids can record music, they can play basketball, they can make food, they can serve food, they can do homework. They can also do nothing.”

Chop’s, which is marking its 22nd birthday this weekend, is the product of an $16 million bequest from Charles “Chop” DeMeo, when he died in 1995. DeMeo, a former Santa Rosa mayor, left the bulk of his estate for the benefit of local youth and young, struggling mothers. DeMeo left it largely to his benefactors to decide how to spend his extraordinary gift.

Six years later, with plenty of input from local youth, Chop’s Teen Club opened its doors in a converted restaurant tucked between the Railroad Square and West End neighborhoods. Chop’s offers a college and career hub, recreation, music and art programs, a technology room and, perhaps most important to parents, a safe space to gather after school and on weekends for seventh to 12th grade students.

There’s nothing for kids to do in this town. Who hasn’t heard — and maybe even uttered — that age-old lament?

It’s not true in Sonoma County.

And Chop’s isn’t the only local outlet for kids. Boys & Girls Clubs recently opened a facility that’s bound to be a hub for teens in Roseland. There are scouting and sports and arts programs. In Petaluma, the Phoenix Theater, with spaces for music, skateboarding and homework, has served local youth for four decades.

Most parents work, and even if they don’t, as tweens become teens, they tend to start looking for their own spaces. But kids aren’t ready to go it alone. Places like Chop’s provide kids a degree of independence while steering them away from dangerous activities like drugs, gangs and alcohol.

Chop’s is hosting a birthday party Saturday to show off its facility and raise money to support its programs. If you can help Chop’s or any of the youth-serving organizations in Sonoma County, it’s an investment in the next generation of local leaders — with an added dividend of fewer headlines about troubled youngsters in our community.

