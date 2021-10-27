PD Editorial: Global shipping disruption matters less when you shop local

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Clogged global supply chains mean that people should buy their holiday gifts early, the president of shipping giant UPS warned last month. Things have only gotten worse since then. Those who prefer not to leave photos of promised presents beneath the Christmas tree have another option, though: Bypass the worldwide production-and-delivery system by shopping for products that are made and sold locally.

The pandemic gave rise to an international logistical snarl. COVID-19 caused lockdowns and quarantines in East Asia, Europe and North America, resulting in production snags, shortages and hoarding.

At the same time, consumer behavior changed drastically. People working at home during lockdowns needed to upgrade their phones and computers. Schoolchildren needed new gear for remote learning. The pandemic-induced focus on domestic life led to a surge in demand for furniture, electronics, appliances and remodeling supplies. And many people had money as the federal government provided support.

Over the past two years, growth in demand for consumer goods has added the equivalent of 50 million American shoppers to the U.S. market, Jonathan Gold, vice president of supply chain and customs policy for the National Retail Federation, told Business Insider.

The combination of production bottlenecks and surging demand has led to empty shelves and rising prices. Dozens of product categories including cars, toys, clothing, computer chips, lumber and bicycles are affected. Shoppers and retailers can’t count on orders arriving before the holidays.

It’s more than a mismatch between supply and demand. Increased volumes, a shortage of shipping containers and congested ports all contribute to shortages. California’s ports have been especially clogged, thanks in part to worker shortages and local regulations. Ships have waited weeks off California’s shores.

The Biden administration has responded with a broad set of orders and recommendations intended to improve the efficiency and resilience of American product supply chains. California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order last week that aims to speed the movement of goods through the state’s ports. Whether they improve the situation remains to be seen.

Not all products, however, are at the end of long, vulnerable supply chains. Many goods — including such essentials as food and clothing — are available from local manufacturers and vendors, with only one or two steps between buyer and seller. This is especially true in the North Bay with its wealth of farms, dairies, artisans, wineries and home-based enterprises.

People can often meet their needs by relying upon their own communities’ retailing and production networks. They can check newspaper and online classified ads to find neighbors selling products at bargain prices. Local farmers markets always make good places to find surprising gifts. And locally owned shops line downtown streets in cities and towns.

Shopping locally boosts the local economy. When people spend their dollars close to home, they support jobs in their community.

It still won’t hurt to start holiday shopping early, but those who don’t want to worry about gummed up global supply chains and disappointment from not getting what you want should keep their gift buying closer to home this year.

