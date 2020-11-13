PD Editorial: Golden Gate Bridge board faces hard but critical choice

No good employer wants to lay off workers. But no good employer should drain its capital reserves or jack up prices so it can keep paying workers who aren’t actually working during a pandemic. Commuters will find out on Friday whether the Golden Gate Bridge Highway and Transportation District is a good employer.

The Golden Gate Bridge district manages the bridge and bus and ferry lines. Governments in six surrounding counties choose its board of directors, with three coming from Sonoma County.

When the pandemic hit, people stopped going to work in the city, and bridge traffic plummeted. It’s now down 30% from pre-pandemic levels. Bus and ferry ridership fell even more precipitously, 75% and 96% respectively. The district therefore stopped running many bus and ferry trips.

Even though bus drivers and ferry crews weren’t working as much or at all, they continued to receive their paychecks thanks to federal coronavirus aid. That federal money will run out by the end of this month, and no new help seems forthcoming from Washington until at least next year. Mark this as one more example of the real-world impacts of partisan gridlock.

The board of directors must make a tough decision. Does it keep paying people not to work or does it eliminate 205 positions? Fifty-nine of those positions are already vacant, but the remaining 146 – mostly bus drivers – would be laid off.

The district relies on tolls, fares, grants and selling advertising space to generate revenue. During the pandemic, it’s running about a $2 million weekly deficit. Something must give.

One option the board will consider at its meeting on Friday is increasing tolls and fares. That’s a bad idea at a time when pretty much everyone else is struggling financially, too. It’s one thing to ask the public to pay more for improvements or better service. It’s something else entirely to ask travelers to subsidize workers who aren’t working.

Labor supporters suggest the district could forestall higher tolls and layoffs by spending down capital reserves. That’s an even worse idea. A public district owes its stakeholders better stewardship of resources. Those reserves pay for critical projects like installing the suicide barrier, seismic retrofits and zero-emission buses. Capital funds are kept separate from operational funds specifically so they aren’t diverted at times like these.

The only reasonable choice, then, is the same regrettable one that so many businesses, restaurants and other employers have made in recent months: layoffs. At least workers might get a good severance package. The board will consider a proposal to pay four months of medical benefits and a minimum of $6,000.

No matter what the board decides, the district expects to drain its emergency and operating reserves. That’s appropriate. If this isn’t the metaphorical rainy day, we don’t know what is.

Labor groups, meanwhile, are pressuring the board to avoid layoffs at all costs. They have targeted one of Sonoma County’s representatives on the board, Brian Sobel, for replacement by a more labor-friendly applicant. Sobel’s current term is up, and Sonoma County supervisors are scheduled to decide on Tuesday whether to reappoint him.

They should. Sobel has extensive leadership experience at the district and a demonstrated commitment to sound fiscal policy. The Golden Gate Bridge district desperately needs both as it struggles through these challenging times.

