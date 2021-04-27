PD Editorial: Golden State’s political star dims after 2020 census

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

On Monday, the U.S. Census Bureau announced the winners and losers in the once-per-decade divvying up of seats in the House of Representatives. For the first time ever, California is one of the losers.

The official population of the United States on April 1, 2020 was 331,449,281. That was a 7.4% increase over the 2010 census and the second-slowest growth rate in the nation’s history. On average, then, each member of the House will represent 761,169 people. The actual numbers will vary somewhat because people aren’t sorted between the states in blocks that size.

After doing the math and following the formulas, the Census Bureau calculated that seven states, including California, will lose a seat and six will gain one or, in the case of Texas, two. In terms of the national partisan impacts, the seven seats that will shift are mostly moving from states that tend to vote for Democrats to states that tend to vote for Republicans. That will affect the composition of the House as well as the distribution of electoral votes in presidential elections.

California’s first census after statehood was in 1850. Then, this was a Western frontier state and received only two representatives. By 1860, the state had grown and received three representatives. Then four, six, seven and more. California became the bellwether for the nation’s growth, consistently gaining seats every 10 years.

But the state’s explosive growth started to slow in the 1990s and continued into the 21st century. It wasn’t that the state stopped growing; it just grew more slowly than some other states. California scored 53 House seats after the 2000 census and the same number after 2010. Now, after 2020, we’re losing one. California has just shy of 40 million residents.

According to Karen Battle, chief of the Census Bureau’s population division, California’s big population growth slowdown was the result of people moving out. The state had net increases in natural population (more births than deaths) and international immigration, but more people moved out of California to other states than moved in.

If one state is fuming, it must be New York, which came up just 89 people short of holding on to all of its House seats. Thank California leaders who carried out such an aggressive census participation campaign last year. Counting every person does matter.

In the coming months, the Census Bureau will release finely grained geographic and demographic data that will allow states to draw electoral districts for the next decade.

There’s still room for hiccups. The numbers are late this year due to a combination of pandemic delays, natural disasters and political disasters under the Trump administration. There could be lawsuits filed by states that lost seats or by partisans who don’t like the district maps.

In the end, California will lose a small amount of clout in Washington, D.C. We had by far the most representatives of any state, but it’s still a blow to lose one after such a long streak of strong growth.

The state has a decade to reverse that trend. What can we do to once again become the Western beacon of hope and prosperity that California was for more than a century? Why are people leaving, and how do we get them to stay? It’s time for some soul searching.

