PD Editorial: Golfers will keep playing at Bennett Valley

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Santa Rosa golfers will get to tee up at Bennett Valley Golf Course for the foreseeable future. The city won’t tear out the greens for affordable housing.

A year ago, some City Hall officials floated the idea of bulldozing Bennett Valley. Even though the city-owned course was profitable, the land was seen by some as a potential spot for badly needed affordable housing.

The council prudently paused to think about it and commissioned a study of the issue. The formal report isn’t quite finished, but the informal one is in, and the recommendation is clear: Keep the golf course.

Assistant City Manager Jason Nutt shared the recommendation with us. Pending approval at the council’s Feb. 15 meeting, the city will put out a request for proposals from management companies to run the course for three to five years. The city will pay the winning management team on a fee. Golf revenue beyond that will go toward necessary capital improvements at the course, especially more-efficient irrigation, drainage and water-retention systems.

The city needs to find new management by July 1, when the current contract expires, lest golf course operations be interrupted.

The three- to five-year window will give the city time to finalize a capital investment plan and to consider whether leasing the course to a golf operations company makes more sense long-term. Either way, the city would maintain ownership of the course as a municipal recreational facility that serves the community.

“We’re going to be investing in the golf course to improve the asset so it has a long life,” Nutt said.

Santa Rosa’s commitment to golf comes amid rumblings from an anti-golf crowd that even has a voice in Sacramento. Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia has been pushing Assembly Bill 672, which would have encouraged localities to turn their golf courses into affordable housing and public open space by offering cash incentives.

The bill failed to pass last year, but Garcia, a Democrat from the Los Angeles area, tried to revive it in January. Lawmakers left it in committee to die. But bad bills often don’t stay dead, returning year after year if a lawmaker is enthusiastic about an idea.

Garcia told Golf magazine that she has nothing against golf. Really? If she had been looking for public land on which to build affordable housing, she could have offered incentives to tear up not just golf courses but soccer fields, parks, playgrounds, abandoned rights of way and public squares. She chose to target golf specifically.

Localities aren’t likely to turn down support from the state to meet their housing requirements and to make housing more affordable. The state can do that without taking a potshot at golfers.

Municipal golf courses are public assets, just like baseball fields, trails, pickleball courts and others. They make golf affordable for regular Californians and are where most junior golf programs take place. Less than a quarter of the state’s golf courses are publicly owned, but almost half of all golf in the state is played on them.

Nothing prevents a city or county from closing a golf course now. Most, like Santa Rosa, see the value in maintaining popular recreation spaces, many of which generate revenue. Garcia and her allies should find another way to help communities meet their housing needs.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.