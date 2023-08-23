PD Editorial: GOP debate must focus on more than Trump

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

On Wednesday evening, contenders for the Republican presidential nomination will meet in Wisconsin for the first primary debate of the 2024 election season. Donald Trump says he won’t participate. His absence creates an opportunity for one or more candidates to emerge as a genuine challenger to the former president.

Trump likely figures he is so far ahead in early polling that there’s nothing to gain from debating. He could only lose ground and grant legitimacy to the proverbial flies buzzing around seeking attention.

President Joe Biden’s advisers no doubt are reasoning along the same lines as he refuses to debate Democratic challengers. In fairness, his challengers are far less serious than the candidates vying for the Republican nomination. Six current or former governors, one of whom was also vice president and another U.N. ambassador, a senator and an entrepreneur will be on stage in Milwaukee.

Skipping out could backfire on Trump. He’s surrendering uncontested national airtime to his opponents and won’t be able to immediately respond to attacks. Worse, Republican voters might feel slighted because Trump denied them an opportunity to see him defend his ideas and his record.

How to watch the debate The Republican presidential debate begins at 6 p.m. and will be broadcast on Fox News and Fox Business.

Many political prognosticators say it’s probably too late to deny Trump the GOP nomination. He’s just too popular with the Republican base. That might be so, but the first primary is still months away, and Trump is facing mounting legal distractions as four criminal cases containing dozens of charges will occupy his time and drain his resources. Don’t count out the challengers yet.

This first debate could become an inflection point for change. Candidates must begin convincing rank-and-file Republican voters to consider an alternative to Trump. In light of his record of losing in the general election (twice in the popular vote, once in the Electoral College), his compulsive fabulism and his risk of conviction, there’s a clear case to make that the best hope for the GOP to win back the White House is someone else.

Candidates like former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and Trump’s former vice president, Mike Pence, have directly challenged and criticized Trump, the latter more so since the indictments started piling up. Other candidates who wish to win must do the same. Those who remain sycophantic supporters give voters no reason to choose them over the guy they already like despite his many flaws.

Trump’s absence from the debate might even be a blessing. During previous debates, he displayed a charlatan’s knack for obfuscation and dominating the stage. His presence will be felt in absentia, but the moderators and candidates don’t need to dwell on him ad nauseam. Instead, they can move on to matters of substance.

Americans want to know how candidates like former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Sen. Tim Scott, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and the rest would tackle difficult challenges confronting the nation. Support for Ukraine — how much and for how long — has been a source of some division within the Republican Party. So too are issues like immigration, free speech and technology, climate and energy policy, and the economy.

These are things that really matter to Americans. They are things that would define a Trumpless campaign. Let them define a Trumpless debate in Milwaukee.

