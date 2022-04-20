PD Editorial: GOP shouldn’t scrap presidential debates

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Is there a better example of “legitimate political discourse” than a presidential debate?

The first televised debate, between John F. Kennedy and Richard Nixon, took place in 1960. Every election since 1976 has featured at least two debates — shared opportunities for voters to judge prospective presidents in a largely unscripted setting.

Debates and forums are staples of local and state elections, and they have been adopted by many other democratic countries.

But presidential debates may be a thing of the past.

The Republican National Committee said last week that will withdraw from the bipartisan commission that has sponsored presidential debates for more than three decades. The RNC also will demand the GOP candidates participate only in debates approved by party leaders.

Founded in 1987, the Commission on Presidential Debates is one of the few remaining cooperative efforts between Democrats and Republicans on the national stage. At least it was.

Ronna McDaniel, the RNC chairwoman, issued a statement accusing the panel of bias, but she provided no details. However, it isn’t any secret that Donald Trump was irked when a mute button was introduced after he repeatedly spoke over Joe Biden during the first 2020 debate. Trump subsequently refused to participate when the commission moved another debate online after he contracted COVID-19.

Both parties have groused about the commission at one time or another — and some of the criticism has been valid. There have been uneven performances by debate moderators, some formats have worked better than others, and the insistence on large live audiences has at times turned the sessions into rowdy pep rallies rather than thoughtful discussions.

Here’s another problem — scheduling. In many states, voting begins in early October, or even late September, so debates should begin earlier too. Trump complained when a 2016 debate was scheduled opposite a prime-time football game. He was right. Surely, organizers can find a time when there is less competition for the TV audience.

We also have commented that recent debates have been held almost exclusively at universities in the East and the Midwest, which the commission blamed on a lack of Western universities offering to host presidential debates.

But these are logistical problems, and they can be fixed.

Walking away altogether will only intensify an already deeply polarized political landscape and leave voters with fewer opportunities to hear from candidates. But don’t expect Democrats or Republicans to scrap their own primary season debates, which tend to be partisan free-for-alls. That may be great cable TV, but adding the mute button produced a more civil — and substantive — exchange during the second Trump-Biden debate.

Debate performances, good or bad, probably don’t determine the outcome of many elections. But in a close contest, changing even a few minds could be decisive.

And starting with Nixon’s five o’clock shadow, debates have produced some memorable moments that helped shape elections.

In 1976, Gerald Ford inexplicably insisted that Eastern Europe wasn’t under the Soviet Union’s thumb.

Four years later, Ronald Reagan asked voters: “Are you better off than you were four years ago?”

George H.W. Bush, already struggling to connect with voters, glanced at his watch as an audience member asked him a question during a 1992 debate.

Biden, frustrated by Trump’s interruptions in 2020, exclaimed, “Will you shut up, man?”

But presidential debates are more than one-liners, and if the RNC doesn’t reconsider its position, we hope GOP candidates will participate anyway. When millions of people tune in, the candidates have no business tuning out.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.