PD Editorial: GOP’s ballot collection boxes won’t help voters

Republican party officials thumbed their nose at California election laws by erecting supposedly “official” ballot collection boxes in at least three counties. Their deception was certainly unethical and possibly illegal.

The party insists the boxes are legal, but the state’s top elections and law enforcement officials, both Democrats, dispute that.

In response to the pandemic, California has converted to all-mail voting for the Nov. 3 election. Many Californians are already accustomed to mail ballots, including more than 80% of registered voters in Sonoma County, so this shouldn’t be too big of a deal.

Unless, of course, partisans muck it up.

The GOP’s collection boxes, painted to look real, are both confusing and unnecessary, stirring memories of past attempts to mislead or intimidate voters. Voters don’t need the party’s help. Plenty of legitimate ways to return ballots exist — through the mail, at genuine drop boxes set up by counties and at county election offices.

State law does allow voters to give their ballot to someone else for delivery. Republicans contend that Democrats use that provision to engage in so-called ballot harvesting — collecting ballots from voters and taking them to elections offices. Sure. That’s the point. The only real risk is that unofficial collectors accidentally misplace or nefariously sideline ballots that then never get counted.

So the GOP boxes are legit as long as all the ballots put in them are delivered. The problem is portraying them as “official.” The state GOP says it is removing such labels, even though it might expand the unofficial boxes to more counties.

By muddying the water, Republican are reinforcing national myths that vote-by-mail is somehow less secure and more prone to fraud than traditional polls. No evidence supports those claims. If there’s any risk this year, it’s that the U.S. Postal Service might not deliver ballots on time.

Each voter has the responsibility to cast a ballot, and, in the case of vote-by-mail, to ensure that ballot arrives in time for counting. Voters can track the status of their ballot at WheresMyBallot.sos.ca.gov.

For those who don’t want to rely on the mail, 20 official ballot drop boxes are set up throughout Sonoma County. Each is emblazoned with the official Sonoma County registrar of voters logo. A list of locations is online at sonomacounty.ca.gov/where-to-vote, along with sites where people can vote in-person if they want.

“Depositing your ballot at an official drop box is very safe,” Deva Marie Proto, the county’s registrar of voters, said in a statement from her office. “Not only is each box physically secure, but we have strict chain of custody procedures in place requiring two ballot retrievers to unlock, count, document and secure the ballots from each drop box on the team’s route.”

Voters also can hand their ballot to official elections employees staffing the drop box outside the Registrar of Voters Office at 435 Fiscal Drive in Santa Rosa. Monday is the deadline for Californians to register to vote in this election.

Once voters have a ballot in hand, it’s smart to vote right away and get the ballot safely on its way.

