PD Editorial: Governor, the rules apply to you, too

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

There were many reasons to be disappointed about Sunday’s NFC Championship Game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams, especially the final score.

We aren’t here to lament the 49ers missing out on an eighth trip to the Super Bowl or to pile on quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who has no reason to hide his face.

But Gavin Newsom does.

California’s governor attended the game and sat unmasked next to Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. Newsom, flashing a toothy smile, also posed for a photo with retired basketball star Magic Johnson.

Newsom was hardly alone in baring his face in violation of Los Angeles County’s coronavirus rules, which mandate masks at outdoor events with more than 5,000 participants. The announced attendance for Sunday’s game was 73,202 — exceeding the official stadium capacity — and masks are almost as hard to find as empty seats in photos and television video.

But the governor is, well, the governor. He isn’t exempt from public health orders.

Neither is Garcetti or San Francisco Mayor London Breed, who also appeared without a mask in a photo posted online by Johnson.

They are leaders, and they must lead by example.

No one knows the potential consequences of ignoring the rules better than Newsom. A moribund recall attempt gained momentum and qualified for the ballot after he was caught flouting his own pandemic guidelines in November 2020 by attending an indoor dinner, with a large group and without masks, at the French Laundry in Yountville.

However, the issue here is bigger than politics, and there’s more at stake than the political fortunes of any particular officeholder.

California has recorded 7.9 million cases of COVID-19 and 79,382 deaths since the first confirmed infection on Jan. 25, 2020.

To put those numbers in perspective, the case count exceeds the combined population of 44 of California’s 58 counties, and the death toll is about equal to the combined population of Petaluma, Sonoma and Cotati.

Here in Sonoma County, there have been 30,000 new infections reported since the start of the year — 60% of the total case count for the past two years.

In short, the pandemic isn’t over. With this winter’s omicron surge, hospitals and other health care providers are struggling to keep up — and to stay healthy themselves. We routinely hear stories about people waiting for hours in emergency rooms, whether they need care for COVID or something else.

The best defense against the virus is vaccination. Vaccines are safe, effective, readily available and free. They don’t prevent every infection, nor are they expected to, but most breakthrough cases are mild.

Regrettably, too many people are choosing hokum over science and refusing vaccination. As a result, we haven’t managed to achieve herd immunity, the point at which the disease can no longer find hosts and simply dies out.

COVID-19 is transmitted in tiny liquid particles when people cough or sneeze, speak or cheer for their favorite team. That’s why masks are recommended — and in many settings they are required, including at Sunday’s football game.

Newsom knows this, and if he had only doffed his mask briefly for a photo, as he claimed Monday, it would have been excusable. But video of Newsom in his seat, a mask dangling from his ear, offers a handy excuse for defiance of public health orders that are in place to save lives.

The Super Bowl will be played in the same stadium on Feb. 13. Governor, please don’t take this personally, but it you’re there, we don’t want to see your face in the crowd.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.