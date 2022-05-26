PD Editorial: Grieving for the children of Uvalde

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Nevaeh Bravo

Jackie Cazares

Makenna Lee Elrod

Jose Flores

Uziyah Garcia

Amerie Jo Garza

Xavier Lopez

Jayce Carmelo Luevanos

Ellie Lugo-Garcia

Tess Marie Mata

Miranda Mathis

Annabell Guadalupe

Rodriguez

Maite Rodriguez

Alexandria Aniyah Rubio

Jailah Silguero

Eliahana Cruz Torres

Rojelio Torres

These are 17 of the 19 fourth graders who went to school Tuesday morning in Uvalde, Texas, and never went home. They are the latest victims of America’s epidemic of senseless gun violence. So were their teachers, Irma Garcia and Eva Mireles, who no doubt died trying to protect them.

As the victims’ names were confirmed, heartbroken loved ones posted photos and shared memories of promising lives cut short: Ameri and Alexandria posing with their honor roll certificates; Eliana in her cheerleading uniform; Uziyah, the youngest victim, on a spring break trip to San Angelo to visit his grandfather. Javier was looking forward to a summer of swimming, Makenna loved her tumbling class.

They won’t have summer vacations, soccer games, birthday parties, quinceañeras, high school, college, careers or children of their own. There is a void that can’t be filled in their school, their community and, especially, their families.

“They were beautiful, innocent children,” said George Rodrigeuz, whose grandson Jose was among the victims.

The perpetrator was 18 years old, according to authorities, and used an AR-15 rifle he purchased within the past week.

Robb Elementary joins Columbine High in Denver, Westside Middle School in Craighead County, Arkansas, Thurston High in Springfield, Oregon, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland, Florida and too many other schools to count where teenagers have gunned down students and teachers.

The massacre in Uvalde comes less than two weeks after another teenager killed 10 people in a Buffalo supermarket.

As always, the carnage is fueling debates in Washington and state capitals about gun safety measures, such as the universal background check legislation sponsored by Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena. It passed the House last year, and as Warriors coach Steve Kerr pointed out on Tuesday, polls routinely show that about 90% of Americans are in favor. Will the Senate finally schedule a vote?

Three years ago, California banned the sale of semi-automatic weapons to anyone under 21. Florida went further: barring sales of any firearms to anyone under 21. Federal law bans the sale of handguns to anyone under 21. Why? Studies show that young adults’ brains are still developing and they are a high risk for impulsive behavior, including violence.

Yet on May 11, three days before Buffalo, a panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals invalidated California’s laws, ruling that teenagers who aren’t allowed to drink alcohol or gamble in casinos nonetheless have a constitutional right to buy firearms. California plans to appeal. We hope the state prevails. Children need to protection from violence, not their own lethal firearms.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.