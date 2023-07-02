PD Editorial: Guns and gangs, a deadly mix for kids

There was a time, not so long ago, when car crashes posed the greatest danger to American teenagers.

Not anymore.

Since 2020, guns are the leading cause of death for children and adolescents in the United States.

This grim truth is on display in big cities and small towns across the country, including twice this past month on the streets of Santa Rosa. Two boys, neither of them old enough to get a driver’s license, died in shootings eight days and a little more than a mile apart.

The victims — authorities have yet to release their names — were 15 years old.

They aren’t the only youngsters snared up in this awful trap. Five of the seven people arrested in connection with the killings are teenagers, the youngest just 14. And at least two teenage bystanders witnessed the June 16 shooting.

Santa Rosa police describe the shootings as gang-related, so it might be tempting to write them off as predictable consequences of criminal activity.

That would be shortsighted.

Children are joining gangs in middle school or even earlier, starting down a path that often leads to violence and even death. Insults and threats get amplified by social media. And the prospect of deadly violence cascades as guns become more accessible, even for young teenagers.

“It’s the easy access to firearms,” Santa Rosa Police Chief John Cregan said during a community meeting on Tuesday. “Years ago, you saw a lot of fistfights, and baseball bats got introduced into gang fights, but not so much firearms.”

That’s changing. Santa Rosa police seized 236 illegal firearms last year, including 74 untraceable ghost guns. So far this year, police have seized 128 illegal firearms. Of those, 25 were ghost guns.

Some of those guns were stolen, including one recovered after the June 23 shooting. Some were purchased by straw buyers — people who can pass a criminal background check — and sold to criminals. For some unscrupulous people, gun-dealing is a lucrative business.

“We have entrepreneurs who are buying the parts and assembling the firearms and selling them for a significant profit on the streets,” Cregan said in an email. “In California, it is only a misdemeanor to sell a firearm without a license. This is a glaring hole in the state law that needs to change.”

State lawmakers should give prosecutors discretion to charge unlicensed firearms sales as a felony in the most serious cases. Cregan cites another loophole, this one giving ghost gun owners 10 days to apply for a serial number. In practice, they avoid criminal charges by simply claiming the deadline hasn’t passed. Lawmakers should fix that, too.

However, even those changes, and the resuscitation of SRPD’s gang task, won’t be enough to solve the problem. If you doubt that, ask the chief.

“We really have to start focusing on how are we helping some of our youth to never get involved in this life in the first place, and then give exit ramps to some of the kids,” Cregan said at Tuesday’s community meeting. “How do they get out?”

Children who receive attention, guidance and opportunities to participate in arts, sports and other enrichment programs won’t be joining gangs, buying guns and dying in the crossfire.

Santa Rosa police moved quickly to solve the recent killings, but it’s going to take a communitywide effort, including smarter gun laws, to thwart the gangs that are luring younger and younger children into a life of crime, violence and, too often, premature death.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.