PD Editorial: Haiti’s people need help now

Haiti is a long way away, but Sonoma County residents know all about nature’s capacity for devastation.

Having endured our own major earthquakes and fierce storms, not to mention wildfires and droughts, we know what it’s like when neighborhoods are clobbered and lives are upended without warning.

Haiti suffered two catastrophes in about 96 hours this past week. A powerful earthquake on Saturday killed at least 1,900 people and flattened thousands of homes and other buildings. Three days later, a tropical storm flooded communities and hampered relief efforts. Hospitals and aid groups are now struggling to help thousands of people injured or left homeless.

Twin disasters would challenge the most functional nation. Haiti, the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere, already was stretched beyond its capacity. The Caribbean island nation is still rebuilding from a massive earthquake in 2010 and a hurricane in 2016. It has been struggling with a shortage of food and, less than two months ago, President Jovenal Moise was assassinated, adding yet another layer of instability.

Given the pandemic and our other local challenges, the distance — 3,200 miles from Santa Rosa — the staggering depth of Haiti’s troubles and its history of dysfunction, it would be easy to write this tragedy off as someone else’s burden. That would be a mistake.

Haitians haven’t been well served by their leaders, but much of their suffering can be traced to earthquakes and other natural disasters. They desperately need help — now and for the foreseeable future.

The United States has sent a 65-member search-and-rescue team to look for any survivors in the rubble in Les Anglais, Les Cayes and other hard-hit communities. The Coast Guard is helping with rescue efforts, too. Meanwhile, social service and religious groups are mobilizing to delivered food, medicine and other relief supplies.

In the longer term, rebuilding homes, churches and other buildings damaged or destroyed by the quake will require assistance from the United States and other wealthy nations.

Individuals can help, too. Thousands of people have generously donated to help North Coast residents recover from wildfires and floods and earthquakes. If you can help now, here are some organizations involved with relief efforts in Haiti:

— UNICEF: Go to unicefusa.org, or call 800-367-5437

— Hope for Haiti: Go to hopeforhaiti.com, or call 239-434-7183.

— American Red Cross: Go to redcross.org, or call 800-733-2767.

— Doctors Without Borders: Go to doctorswithoutborders.org, or call 888-392-0392.

The Haitian people were struggling before the quake and before the storm. Now, they need help — and some hope — more than ever.

