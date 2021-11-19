PD Editorial: Healdsburg mandate is a public health decision

As Healdsburg’s City Council returns to in-person public meetings, it has made the prudent and correct decision to require attendees be vaccinated against COVID-19. That may prevent many people from attending. The city therefore must maintain robust virtual alternatives and keep the requirement in place only as long as necessary.

Many people, even in California, continue to resist vaccination despite overwhelming medical evidence that the vaccines work and are safe. That they risk their own health is their choice. Preventing them from risking other people’s health in public is common sense.

Choosing not to vaccinate has consequences.

Vaccines are safe and effective. They inhibit spread of the virus. When there is a breakthrough case, vaccination significantly diminishes the effects of the virus and all but eliminates the chance of serious outcomes, including death.

The need for caution is especially acute as winter approaches. Medical experts expect coronavirus to spread more effectively this time of year, just as cold and flu do. Holiday gatherings will exacerbate it.

A small percentage of the population cannot receive the vaccine for medical reasons. Immunocompromised individuals do not choose to avoid vaccination; they must. Regrettably, they are tripped up by the mandate through no choice of their own.

Healdsburg and other communities discovered during the pandemic that virtual meetings can work well. There were hiccups at first, but once officials and the public grew accustomed to the rhythms of meeting online, things were fine.

The Healdsburg City Council says it will continue to use that technology so that unvaccinated people can observe and participate at meetings. The public should hold them to that. Choosing not to vaccinate against COVID does not mean one gives up the right to be an engaged resident of a community. Council members, especially, will have to remind themselves to give as much attention to the people on screen as they do to the ones standing in the room testifying about the issues of the day.

Virtual options are worth keeping even absent vaccination debates. They give residents who cannot attend in-person a chance to watch their government in action.

The twist is that Healdsburg Councilwoman Skylaer Palacios is not vaccinated. She, too, will have to call in. Palacios is of both Black and Indigenous heritage. That and the fact that vaccine rates among most communities of color lag other groups have some people labeling the council’s decision racist.

It isn’t racist. Healdsburg, like all of California and America, must continue working with communities of color to improve vaccination rates, but the Healdsburg mandate is sound public health policy.

And if science underlies the vaccine mandate, put the science front and center. Healdsburg should set clear bench marks upfront for when it will lift the mandate. Decide what community infection, vaccination and hospitalization rates will be safe enough to let everyone attend a meeting in-person.

City Officials might start their consideration with a set of criteria that Sonoma County and nine other Bay Area jurisdictions recently set for lifting indoor masking requirements.

Setting targets upfront will help build public confidence that the mandate is neither without end nor arbitrary but temporary and justified.

