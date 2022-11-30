PD Editorial: Healdsburg police should stop asking about lawsuits

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

For people charged with enforcing the law, the Healdsburg police seem surprisingly hazy on one part of the state code — the California Public Records Act. A reminder for them: People are entitled to public records regardless of what they plan to do with them.

At issue is a question on the form that Healdsburg police ask people to submit when seeking reports. The form asks, “Do you plan to use this report in a lawsuit? If yes, please list party(ies) to be sued.”

Anyone filling out the form should write, “It’s none of your business!” Because it’s not.

The public can do whatever it wants with a public record. Post it online, put it up on a billboard, write about it in a newspaper, use it to shame or praise elected officials or include it in a lawsuit. You can even just go to a quiet place, read it over and over again and bask in the warm glow of government transparency, if that’s your thing.

How someone will use a public record has absolutely no bearing on whether the government must hand it over. Unless there’s an explicit exemption in state code, officials are supposed to provide public records upon request without any rigmarole. Charge a reasonable fee for copying, if you must, but empower residents to monitor what the government does in their name and with their tax dollars.

Too many government officials don’t think that way. They don’t like the public looking over their shoulder. They stretch exemptions to the breaking point and look for loopholes. Loopholes like asking whether someone plans to use the records in a lawsuit.

This all came to light after The Press Democrat came across the form and posted it on social media. First Amendment and transparency experts quickly noted all of the problems wrapped up in a seemingly simple question.

Nothing in the law prohibits the police from asking about potential litigation or other intended use of a public record, but it’s a bad look all around.

Charitably, one might assume good intention, even if it was poor execution. Maybe whoever wrote the form didn’t realize the question was inappropriate. Chief Matt Jenkins says the form has been around for a long time, possibly decades. He suggests the question might be there so police know to retain records that might otherwise be purged. (Idea: This is a digital, litigious era. Retain all of your records for longer just in case.)

Equally plausible and equally speculative, however, is the possibility that whoever wrote the form back in the day included the question to scare people off. Potential plaintiffs don’t typically want to tip off the police in advance. The intimidation goes beyond lawsuits, too. Most people aren’t well-versed in public records law. The average requester might see the question and feel the need to provide an explanation. The form doesn’t announce that the question is optional.

In light of the attention brought by The Press Democrat, Jenkins says the department will review whether to keep asking about lawsuits. He insists that the department won’t refuse a records request because someone doesn’t answer the question or announces that a lawsuit is coming. That’s good, but better still would be not to ask at all.

