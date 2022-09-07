PD Editorial: Heat wave exposes California’s green energy shortage

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

The ongoing heat wave is proving just how hard it will be to reach California’s green energy future, especially without a well-articulated plan.

Temperatures over Labor Day weekend topped 100 degrees in Sonoma County and much of the state. On Sunday and Monday, the state avoided rolling blackouts thanks in no small part to the fact that California’s have incorporated a new term into their vocabulary: “flex alert.” That’s the official plea to conserve as much electricity as possible, especially during the critical hours of 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Those hours are the toughest because people are home, temperatures are at their peak, and solar electricity production wanes as the sun sets.

Californians heeded the call. They turned up their thermostats and refrained from using large electric appliances. Still, the state’s supply of electricity almost came up short. As we write this, we don’t know if there’ll be enough energy to make it through Tuesday when the state was forecast to set a new record for electricity demand as businesses reopened after the holiday and people got tired of setting their thermostats to 78 degrees. The governor’s office has been furiously calling businesses asking them to do their part to save energy.

Additional electricity generation came online for the heat wave. New, emergency gas-powered generators in Roseville and Yuba City fired up. Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order authorizing industrial and commercial users with generators to turn those on, too.

The problem with all those generators, as some environmental justice activists pointed out, is that they are loud, dirty and disproportionately impact historically marginalized communities. They spew more carbon into the atmosphere, rolling back progress the state has made fighting climate change.

The fact that the state must turn to fossil fuels during a heat wave reminds everyone how much more work there is to do to reach the green energy future required to prevent the worst impacts of climate change.

Ambitious greenhouse gas reduction goals are just numbers, especially when the state isn’t on target to reach them. Other measures are symbolic or, generously, tactical, such as Santa Rosa and other local cities banning new gas stations and the state setting an end date for sales of gas-powered cars. Even if they reduce greenhouse gases, they almost certainly will increase demand for electricity.

If all new cars are electric in 15 years, that will put a huge additional strain on a grid that can barely handle current heat waves, let alone the worse ones coming as the world warms. The Legislature, at the governor’s urging, extended the life of the state’s last nuclear power plant, but that’s just a temporary help. A requirement that newly built homes include solar panels also will provide some of the power, but far from all that is needed.

Scattershot measures might burnish a governor’s record for a future presidential run, but they don’t provide a clear strategy with timelines and metrics for how California will generate enough clean, renewable energy to meet future needs. There’s barely enough now.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.