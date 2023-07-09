PD Editorial: Help Covelo win a skatepark

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

The Mendocino County town of Covelo wants to build a skatepark for its disaffected youth, and they hope to win support from skateboarding legend Tony Hawk. Everyone on the North Coast can help them achieve that dream.

Covelo sits on a federally recognized reservation, home to members of several tribes whose ancestors were rounded up and forced together more than 100 years ago. It faces many of the same challenges as other reservation communities, including substance use disorders, violence and poverty.

Growing up in such an environment can be especially tough. Opportunities to occupy young minds and bodies are few, and boredom is a road to drugs, alcohol and crime. Just this year, young people in Covelo have seen three of their peers die. Two were killed, and one, a 5-year-old, tragically drowned in the Eel River a week ago.

A skatepark would provide Covelo’s kids with something to do other than get into trouble, and a visit from Tony Hawk would provide a powerful boost for a community that could use one.

Skateparks aren’t cheap. Hawk founded a nonprofit that supports skateboarding in low-income communities. It offers grants as well as a Skatepark Hero award worth $10,000 for a community. Voters at the Skatepark Hero website choose the winners, and Covelo has steadily advanced with strong support.

More accurately, skater Desiré Fish has advanced. Technically, the hero awards go to individuals, and the money to the community of their choosing. Fish entered not for herself but for all of Covelo, the town in which she spent the formative years of her youth. She now lives in Phoenix, but she wants to give back to her former community. That alone makes her a hero in our book.

Unlike other hero entrants, Fish isn’t in it to meet Hawk herself. She wants the youth of Covelo to have a chance to meet him. Call it a loophole if you like, but Fish found a way for an entire community to enter a contest for individual skaters, and her message is resonating with voters.

“The kids of Covelo, CA, could use a morale boost & who better to give it than Tony Hawk?” Fish wrote in her entry. “His message about the brotherhood of sk8ting will inspire & uplift this community.”

Would Hawk actually show up if Fish wins? No one knows. But he has appeared at other skatepark openings, and we’d be hard pressed to think the California native could easily pass up the chance to help an entire community by visiting Covelo.

The best way to find out if he’d come is to ensure that Fish wins for Covelo. Her entry was ranked first as of this writing, but we don’t know if it advanced to the next round of voting. If it did, you can help by going to the Skatepark Hero website skateparkhero.org/2023/desirea. Visitors can vote once per day for free. Those who want to get even further behind the project can donate up to $100 to Hawk’s nonprofit, which nets one vote per dollar.

A skatepark can bring kids together in an inclusive, welcoming environment for fun and fitness. It won’t solve every challenge in Covelo, but if the entire North Coast votes to push them over the top, it will send the most important message of all to the town’s young people: They matter.

