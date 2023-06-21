PD Editorial: Help police respond quickly by listening for gunshots

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

A group of Bay Area students developed an innovative way to help schools and police respond more quickly when there’s gunfire on campus. Santa Rosa should use the same sort of technology throughout the community.

The students created a device they call SIREN that contains a microphone and microchips. When mounted strategically around a school, SIREN devices listen for gunshots and triangulates the location. Artificial intelligence differentiates between actual gunshots and other loud noises like a locker slamming closed. When SIREN detects gunfire, it sends a notification to students, teachers, staff and police. That allows rapid response when every second could mean another death.

That a gunshot detection system is even needed reflects the horrible fact that in America any school could be the site of the next mass shooting. The students have done well identifying a problem and offering a solution.

Whether their technology is suitable for actual deployment remains to be seen. It’s critical that any schools considering SIREN proceed cautiously and transparently. Placing microphones in hallways where they can listen in on every student conversation, no matter how personal, raises significant privacy concerns. Students have the reasonable expectation that when they talk to friends by their locker, administrators aren’t eavesdropping.

Shootings don’t occur only in schools. The prevalence of guns, legal and illegal, and the increasing number of shootings are a communitywide concern.

SoundThinking, a company headquartered in Fremont, provides similar technology for deployment on a larger scale. Its product list includes ShotSpotter, which deploys microphones around a city and uses them to isolate gunshots and notify police. A half dozen California cities use ShotSpotter, including Oakland.

Last fall, Santa Rosa Police Chief John Cregan announced that he wanted to install ShotSpotter here. It’s part of his push to crack down on illegal guns, including homemade “ghost guns.” Such unregistered guns are increasingly used in crimes. Cregan and the city are seeking federal funding to install ShotSpotter.

Advocacy groups have raised some concerns about ShotSpotter that should be factored into deployment. But privacy is not one of them, because the devices do not retain audio for very long and because they are placed high on poles, typically to specifically avoid secondary noise like conversations. Even the ACLU has waived privacy concerns with ShotSpotter.

Rather, the issues with ShotSpotter in some communities are endemic to policing during a time of racial reckoning. Cities choose to concentrate the technology in areas where residents are disproportionately poor or people of color and that leads to disproportionate policing in those areas. It also in some cases leads to an increase in stops and frisks.

If a community deploys the system carefully with the right safeguards, policies and training, it can mitigate those challenges.

Santa Rosa police could certainly use help dealing with gunshots. Just last week a 15-year-old boy was killed in a drive-by shooting that police believe was gang related. The shooter remains at large. There’s no way to know if ShotSpotter could have helped police find the shooter, but the faster they could have responded, the better the chance of making a quick arrest.

