PD Editorial: Help Sonoma County count its homeless residents

In a couple of weeks, Sonoma County will conduct its annual (sort of) census of homeless residents, and the county needs volunteers. We encourage residents with some time to spare on Feb. 25 to step up. This is critical work as communities seek to help people living on the streets and mitigate the impacts homeless residents have on neighbors and businesses.

The “point-in-time” count usually occurs in January. Last year it was called off over COVID-19 concerns. The state and localities were scrambling at the time to deliver services to homeless residents whom experts believed were at particular risk of spreading the virus and having acute negative outcomes.

It’s back for 2022, albeit slightly delayed. It was supposed to happen last month, but the COVID surge sparked by the omicron variant convinced leaders to put it of a month.

The 2020 point-in-time count found 2,745 homeless individuals in Sonoma County, which was down slightly from the previous year. Two-thirds of them lived outdoors or in a vehicle. The other third lived in shelters.

This year’s count will be especially important after two years of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration, the Legislature and local governments focusing on helping homeless residents. If there has not been much improvement, then Californians will have to confront tough questions about whether its strategies and nonprofit partners are succeeding. On the other hand, if there has been substantial improvement, it will argue for greater investment in current strategies.

The count is never perfect, and it won’t be this year. Counting in winter misses any seasonally migratory homeless residents. The difference of a month might shift those numbers a bit. Likewise, the economic upheaval of the pandemic could have exacerbated homelessness, though hopefully eviction moratoriums as well as state and federal COVID assistance programs mitigated some of that.

Also important to remember is that the point-in-time count is notoriously rough around the edges when it comes to accuracy. Some people living in out-of-the-way places likely are missed every year. And the demographic information collected, like whether someone moved to the region recently or has a substance use disorder, is self-reported by homeless residents interviewed during the count. It is best, then, not to view the count as a census per se but as a survey with a margin of error best used to gauge trends year to year.

Despite its shortcomings, the point-in-time count is the best resource the public has to measure the extent of homelessness and many of the underlying factors that contribute to it.

The entire count takes place in a single day, so it requires many volunteers to fan out across the county. Service providers know where to find a lot of the camps, popular parking areas and other places homeless residents congregate, but people must visit in groups for safety to verify who is there and conduct interviews.

Volunteering for the point-in-time count is a valuable civic service, the sort of contribution to the common good too often lacking these days when civic unity has eroded. Sonoma County residents should help their government gather good data that informs public policy on homelessness. Then participate in the conversations to follow as everyone works to understand what the numbers mean.

Anyone interested should visit bit.ly/PITC-Sonoma for more information and to volunteer.

