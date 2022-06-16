PD Editorial: Help wanted at the courthouse

Sonoma County will have two new Superior Court judges once the votes are counted from last week’s election.

While court Commissioner Laura Passaglia-McCarthy won a judgeship in a landslide, attorneys Oscar Pardo and Joe Passalacqua are separated by about 1,300 votes in a contest that may not be decided until the last ballot is tabulated.

Yet even as two courthouse vacancies will soon be filled, three judicial seats will remain open, one more local judge is retiring next month, and yet another is on a temporary assignment to the state Court of Appeal, which also is short-handed.

Between retirements and temporary assignments, Presiding Judge Shelly Averill said Sonoma County currently has six openings on a court that at full strength has just 20 judges. As a result, the early felony case resolution department is closed, and the domestic violence court was consolidated with a felony trial department.

Unfilled judgeships mean longer waits for people with business before the court or extra work for already busy judges — or, more likely, both.

In 2018, the most recent year for which statistics are posted, 63,622 cases were filed in Sonoma County — misdemeanors, felonies, civil lawsuits, divorces, conservatorships and evictions, among others.

California assigns retired judges to help short-handed courts, but Averill said they are often unavailable because “many courts are experiencing the same judicial shortage that we are experiencing.”

The fix is simple and straightforward: Gov. Gavin Newsom needs to hurry up and appoint some judges in Sonoma County.

These positions are authorized and budgeted, awaiting only a gubernatorial appointment.

In California, the vast majority of Superior Court judges are appointed by the governor. They serve six-year terms and are subject to electoral challenges. But it’s rare for anyone to run against an incumbent judge. This year’s elections in Sonoma County occurred because Judges Virginia Marcoida and Gary Nadler didn’t file for reelection. Marcoida retired in February, and Nadler will step down in September.

Judges Nancy Case Shaffer, Barbara Phelan and Jamie Thistlethwaite retired last year, and their seats remain open. Judge Arthur Wick retires in July.

Judicial appointments are political opportunities for any governor. Newsom has used his to increase the percentage of women and minorities on the bench. He also nominated the first Latina and gay justices on the state Supreme Court.

Adding judges with diverse backgrounds and experiences to the bench is important, and Newsom deserves credit for making it a priority. But it’s also important to ensure that courts are staffed to handle cases in a timely matter.

Governors need to do their homework, but they have able appointments staffs and advisory councils to help them find able judges in a timely manner. Leaving seats open for as long as Newsom has — one Sonoma County judgeship has been vacant for 17 months — impedes the administration of justice.

Adding to the backlog, courts postponed hundreds of cases, especially trials, to limit exposure to COVID.

Sonoma County isn’t alone. The latest report from the state Judicial Council shows 95 vacancies statewide — about 6% of Superior Court judgeships. Newsom, meanwhile, asked for 23 new judgeships in the state budget for 2022-23. Sonoma County has hundreds of knowledgeable and experienced lawyers. Surely, the governor can find four who are ready and willing to sit on the bench.

